At Toronto’s Mashi Moosh, inspiration comes from the Moroccan expression mashi mushkil, which translates to “not a problem.” “It’s a playful nod to the laidback and friendly nature of the Moroccan people, as well as to the more carefree life I was looking for,” says owner Jacqueline Lilley, who opened the store in 2019 as an antidote to her career in corporate finance. “Tired of the 9 to 5, I yearned for something more interesting and meaningful.”

Specializing in Moroccan decor and gifts, Mashi Moosh is meant to evoke the feeling of visiting one of the country’s famous souks and the store is filled with a curated selection of products that Lilley says “are carefully and ethically sourced throughout Morocco by me, and all are handcrafted by artisans using centuries-old traditions,” She has leather pouffes, wool rugs, bedding, mirrors, pottery and more in her shop. “While bringing beauty, uniqueness and comfort to our homes and selves, we are also helping to sustain the incredible art forms of Morocco and helping to support the artisans’ livelihoods.”

In addition to supporting Moroccan artisans, Lilley donates a portion of all sales from Mashi Moosh to charitable organizations, including Friends of Fez Orphans, which enriches the lives of orphans living in Fez, and Trails Youth Initiatives, a Canadian charity that supports vulnerable youth living in at-risk areas.

Mashi Moosh Moroccan Artisanal Treasures, 1840 Danforth Ave., 416-885-0704, Toronto, mashimoosh.com.

Camel saddle stool, $195.

Embroidered leather pouffe, $165.

Fassi serving bowl, $45.

