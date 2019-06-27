Aussie brand Silk Laundry brings its slinky pieces to Montreal

Layering up is a fact of life when you live in a climate such as Montreal’s, requiring a combo of textiles that usually includes warm and fuzzy fabrics such as wool, fleece and down. Silk Laundry, a new silk-focused Australian boutique in the city, is adding its slinky styles to the mix. “It’s so feminine and beautiful, and it’s just really comfortable and easy,” founder Katie Kolodinski says.
Growing up in Thunder Bay, Ont., Kolodinski then spent 17 years in Australia where, in 2015, she founded Silk Laundry with four pieces: a shirt, a slip dress, shorts and a camisole. After opening two stores in Australia last August, Kolodinski and her family made the decision to relocate to Montreal, bringing Silk Laundry with them. The brand’s first Canadian boutique is in the buzzy Little Burgundy neighbourhood near Liverpool House, the restaurant where former U.S. president Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justing Trudeau famously broke bread. The area’s sense of history informed the design of the shop – a fresh, minimalist space with thoughtful touches. “Everything in the store has a little bit of a story and soul to it,” Kolodinski says, pointing to the custom metal racking and sofa, the rugs she sourced at the antique store across the street and a rock that serves as a coffee table.
The star of Silk Laundry is Kolodinski’s bias-cut slip dress, an on-trend piece that she says flatters every figure. And if you’re worried about dry cleaning bills, don’t be, Kolodinski says. “Silk is actually much easier to care for than people think,” she says. “I literally wear something once or twice and rinse it under water.”
Silk Laundry, 2465 Notre-Dame St. W., Montreal, 514-937-5299, silklaundry.ca.
Style news
Goop is going for the guys. Gwyneth Paltrow’s wildly popular brand recently launched a podcast for men called Goopfellas. Hosted by chef Seamus Mullen and functional medicine practitioner Will Cole, it is complemented by a monthly newsletter that covers men’s wellness, travel, style and health as well as a clothing line, G. Label Men, a collection of classic knits. Featuring six sweater styles all made in Italy, G. Label Men joins Goop’s women’s fashion offerings in the swim, fitness and ready-to-wear categories.
Just in time for a season of summer entertaining, Etsy Canada has launched a second limited-edition collection with Jillian Harris. The television personality and interior designer brings her signature aesthetic to life through JH x Etsy, where she collaborates with nine Canadian Etsy makers. Following last year’s holiday collection, the summer-focused home decor and fashion items are designed to transition from indoors to out in a palette of pink, beige and white with pops of colour. The collection includes pillows, planters, tableware, clothing and accessories.
Summer may barely be under way, but Toronto Fashion Week is already well into planning its spring 2020 season. From Sept. 3 to 5, the event will be taking place at Yorkville Village, the Hazelton Hotel and the Royal Ontario Museum. This year’s installment will see the return of the shoppable marketplace Designer Showroom as well as Style Plate, a partnership with restaurants and bars in the area. New this year is the addition of visual arts with Style Art, where art galleries will present fashion-focused work, and Xposed, an arts-focused content platform. For more information, visit torontofashionweek.to.
Canadian sleep-focused brand Endy has created its first bed frame. With its low profile in modern grey upholstery, the frame is meant to put the focus on your mattress. The Endy Bed Frame uses a German-engineered connecting system that is assembled quickly without screws or tools. Its slats are made of sustainably sourced materials and it was designed and made in Canada. A subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada, Endy is an e-commerce company that was launched in Toronto in 2015 with its mattress. It now also offers pillows and bedding.