Barrettes and bands are back – the more bejewelled, the better

A good clip

Don’t be dainty with spring’s coif confections. Layer multiple pieces for maximal effect.

Open this photo in gallery May Truong

On Peace (left): Proenza Schouler dress, $1,945, Peter Pilotto blouse, $805 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com). Bow clips, $25/pair at Aldo (aldoshoes.com). Earrings, $23.50 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). On Bali: Simone Rocha dress, blouse, hairclips, price on request through simonerocha.com.



Band aid

A length of ribbon decorated with brooches and pins makes for a special, sparkly headband.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery May Truong

Alice and Olivia dress, $610 at Saks Fifth Avenue (saks.com). Jewels by Alan Anderson brooch, price on request through jewelsbyalananderson.com. Ribbon, price on request at Mokuba (416-504-5358). Makeup by Claudine Baltazar for Bite Beauty/Plutino Group.



Jewel tones

Be as bold with your eye makeup as you are creative with your hair accessories.

Open this photo in gallery May Truong

Peter Pilotto dress, $1,630 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com). Jewels by Alan Anderson brooches, $995 each through jewelsbyalananderson.com.



Crowning glory

Piling on headbands with ornate elements gives a playful look the royal treatment.

Open this photo in gallery May Truong

Shrimps dress, $940 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). A Marie crown, floral headband, both price on request, through amariecostumes.com.



Braid upgrade

Anchoring a set of pigtails, these bows are more sassy than sweet thanks to their irridescent finish.

Open this photo in gallery May Truong

Helmut Lang top, $465 at Saks Fifth Avenue (saks.com). Cara hair bows, $26 each at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). Earrings, $15 at Aldo (aldoshoes.com).



Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Find your angle

Worn askew, this La Krause headpiece is a rebellious take on regal attire.

Open this photo in gallery May Truong

Erdem blouse, $2,165, skirt, $2,155 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com). La Krause headpiece, $465 through La Krause. A Marie earrings, $45 through amariecostumes.com.



Photography by May Truong. Styling by Georgia Groom. Makeup by Claudine Baltazar for Bite Beauty/Plutino Group. Hair by Sarah Amson for Bang Salon/P1M.ca. Models: Peace at Ciotti, Bali at Sutherland.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

