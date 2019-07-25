Beacon Bike + Brew caters to the cycling crowd in Prince Edward County

The thriving wine destination of Prince Edward County, Ont., is also a hot spot for cyclists, a community known to enjoy a good chat over a post-ride beverage and snack. Catering to this pedal-powered crowd is a new addition to the downtown Picton scene. Called Beacon Bike + Brew, it’s a year-round destination that’s part bicycle shop, part fully licensed café. Bright and airy with a decor style best described as a bohemian take on Memphis, Beacon is poised to become a popular gathering spot for visitors and locals of all ages and cycling abilities, and even offers a dedicated play area for its youngest customers.
A few years ago, husband-and-wife owners Jordan and Stephanie Malka were lured from Toronto to the area by its plentiful creative opportunities and easy-going lifestyle. “We fell in love with the area immediately,” says Jordan, an avid cyclist who has worked in restaurant management for more than 15 years. “We’d come out to pick up wine and we really liked the vibe and the culture and the people. It’s kind of an intersection between the GTA and Montreal.” With his experience in hospitality and her mastery of design (she also runs interior-design company Envelopd Design), carving out their own space in the community was the logical next step.
The menu at Beacon makes the most of the county’s bountiful agriculture and features beans roasted by Quietly Coffee, of Sterling, Ont., and beer and wine from the many nearby brewers and vineyards. Morning bites and afternoon snacks, such as Scandinavian smorrebrod, are all made with regionally sourced ingredients. In addition to a selection of cycling accessories available to purchase, Toronto’s Blacksmith Cycle has curated a rotating exhibition space of unique hand-built bikes to geek out over.
Beacon Bike + Brew, 188 Main St., Picton, Ont., 613-471-1818, beaconbikebrew.com.
Style news
Playful watch company Swatch has launched a destination special edition timepiece dedicated to Toronto. Named the 6IX6Watch, its jet-black face is complemented by the city skyline traced in gold on the lower strap with the silhouette of the iconic CN Tower above the face. The strap loop features a multicolour Toronto inspired by the sign at City Hall. With city pride at an all-time high following the Raptors’ NBA championship, this celebratory watch is especially timely, and is available exclusively at the Swatch store at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre for $110.
Hudson’s Bay is hosting a series of mobile pop-up shops that bring the heritage brand’s signature stripes to select holiday hotspots in Ontario, including the Harbourfront Centre in Toronto this weekend followed by stops across Ontario in Wasaga Beach, Niagara-on-the-Lake and North York. The brand is also expanding in the mobile phone space with the launch of the new Hudson’s Bay app. Available for download on the App Store, the bilingual app allows users to shop online and enhances the in-store shopping experience with features such as the ability to scan barcodes to find additional styles and sizes.
French contemporary furniture brand Ligne Roset is now available at two new Toronto locations: Ligne Roset Toronto (44 Sherbourne St.) and Home Société (1270 Caledonia Rd.). Known for creative collaborations with both established and emerging designers, Ligne Roset specializes in home furnishings that demonstrate French craftsmanship combined with global artistry. This family business is headquartered at the foot of the Bugey Mountains in France, where the Rosets have been manufacturing furniture since 1860, including the colourful sofas they’re known for today. For more information, visit ligne-roset.com.
The annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is on now until Aug. 4. The retailer’s biggest sale of the year, it features new arrivals at a discount for a limited time before prices go back up on Aug. 5, giving shoppers a head-start on fall shopping. This year’s selection of fashion brands includes Canadian label and royal favourite Smythe, Rag & Bone and Frame. There are also beauty deals to be had from La Mer, Jo Malone and Charlotte Tilbury as well as items in the men’s wear, footwear, children’s, accessories and home categories. For more information, visit nordstrom.com.