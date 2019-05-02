Beauty and fashion fusion: Edmonton’s Pura Botanicals and So Pretty, Cara Cotter open shared boutique

Edmonton entrepreneurs Lane Edwards and Cara Cotter have a history. The respective founders of Pura Botanicals skin care and So Pretty, Cara Cotter jewellery, the pair previously shared studio space that was open to shoppers one day a week. Facing increased consumer demand, last summer, Edwards and Cotter took their working relationship to the next level, opening a shared storefront in a 100-year-old standalone building on the city’s 124th Street shopping strip. “Our businesses really started to grow, and we felt that one of our strengths was creating an experience for our guests by creating a great design space as well as a storefront. We really wanted that to translate into a more accessible boutique experience that was a hybrid of the two brands,” Edwards says.
The Pura side of the 600-square-foot space showcases the skin-care brand’s full selection of eco-luxe products such as the signature Overnight Masks created with ingredients including mango, watermelon and honey, all made at their Edmonton production studio. Wrapped in moody floral wallpaper by Netherlands designer Ellie Cashman, the shop’s So Pretty section features custom-made jewellery cases that stand at a higher height for easier viewing of Cotter’s baubles, including a new diamond fine-jewellery collection. “When you walk in you can’t tell that it’s two brands because the aesthetic is so similar,” Cotter says.
Joining forces has not only empowered both entrepreneurs, it’s inspired a sense of community. “We just keep elevating that shopping profile of Edmonton, which is so important,” Cotter says.
“It gives a real sense and value of community,” Edwards adds.
Pura Botanicals & So Pretty, Cara Cotter Boutique, 10120 124 St NW, Edmonton, 780-784-7872; purabotanicals.ca, soprettycaracotter.com.
Style news
Two stylish spectacles have popped up at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Dior has brought a 10-foot-tall version of the robot featured on the runway of its Fall 2019 Dior Men collection. Designed by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, it will be on display at the mall until May 31. Meanwhile, New York jewellery maison Tiffany & Co. is celebrating its Tiffany T collection with “This Is a Tiffany T,” an immersive installation on display outside of the Yorkdale store until May 15, when it will move to the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga.
On May 8, Louis Vuitton will present its cruise 2020 collection at the newly restored TWA Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. This winged building was designed by architect Eero Saarinen in 1962 and designated a New York landmark in 1994. Closed since 2001, it reopens May 15 as the TWA Hotel. Louis Vuitton’s runway presentation will be the first event to take place at the venue before it opens its doors to the public and honours the house’s history in travel.
On May 5, a new exhibition is opening at the Dia:Beacon gallery in upstate New York. Presented in partnership with London-based fashion brand COS, the Dia Art Foundation will be presenting early sculpture by Korean minimalist artist Lee Ufan. Featuring five large-scale works, the exhibition will be on display for two years. To celebrate the partnership, COS is offering a limited-edition embossed leather document folio inspired by Ufan’s work. It will be available at select stores beginning May 17 with a portion of proceeds going to Dia. For more information, visit cosstores.com.
Local Toronto businesses are celebrating the season with new products and shopping events. A Mother’s Day pop-up is bringing artists together at Dundas West maker boutique Bookhou on May 11. Find one-of-a-kind works by designer Virginia Johnson, Arounna Khounnoraj of Bookhou, illustrator Alanna Cavanagh and more. And ahead of nuptial season, the city’s Peruvian blanket company Cambie Design debuts its Wedding Collection this month. Made at a family owned and run weaving mill in Lima, the blankets in three colour combinations (blossom and white, cloud white and silver birch and white) were designed with bridal parties in mind.