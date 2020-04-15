 Skip to main content
Style

Beauty in the little things: Brooches are here for spring

New look

Open this photo in gallery

BRANDON TITARO/The Globe and Mail

A pin doesn’t have to be conventionally opulent. Materials such as silicone, sculptural metal or a single pearl are minimally deluxe.

Tibi shirt, $600 at Hudson’s Bay. Jewellery (from top): Jenny Bird Olin pin set, $85/two through jenny-bird.ca. Isabelle Busnel silicone brooch, $293 at Archives. Mirit Weinstock Folded Heart & Pearl brooch, $380 at Ewanika.

Flotsam and Jetsam

Open this photo in gallery

BRANDON TITARO/The Globe and Mail

Elements usually found under the sea take a nautical look to new depths.

Marni trench coat, $3,890, Victoria Victoria Beckham T-shirt, $190 at Holt Renfrew. Oyster brooch, $680 at Burberry. Jewels by Alan Anderson seahorse brooch, $995 through jewelsbyalananderson.com.

Petal push

Open this photo in gallery

BRANDON TITARO/The Globe and Mail

On multicoloured Chanel tweed, flowers in silk and stones create a garden of earthly delights.

Jacket, camellia brooch, both price on request at Chanel. Jewels by Alan Anderson brooches, $495 each through jewelsbyalananderson.com.

Spot on

Open this photo in gallery

BRANDON TITARO/The Globe and Mail

A dress in a charming polka dot motif gets an extra dose of sweetness from the addition of a Gucci bow.

Olivia Rubin dress, $715 at Hudson’s Bay. Gucci ribbon brooch, $530, logo brooch, $615 at Ssense.

Bugging out

Open this photo in gallery

BRANDON TITARO/The Globe and Mail

The only moths (and beetles) you should allow close to your trench is this mix of bejewelled insects.

Andersson Bell trench coat, $735 at Hudson’s Bay. Danny Pollak brooch (top), $48, (third from top), $240, (fourth from top), $240 through @dannypollakaccessories on Instagram. Natia X Lako gold plated beetle brooch, $167 at Archives. Carole Tannenbaum Vintage Collection brooch (on blue), price on request through caroletanenbaum.com.

Logo mania

Open this photo in gallery

BRANDON TITARO/The Globe and Mail

For your classic side, a set of letters pays homage to vintage Dior. For the newer you, Ambush creates a pin that mimics a forgotten security tag in gold.

Acne blazer, $1,050, blouse, $450 at Holt Renfrew. Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection “DIOR” brooch set, price on request through caroletanenbaum.com. Ambush security tag brooch, $215 at Archives.

Garden variety

Open this photo in gallery

BRANDON TITARO/The Globe and Mail

Comme des Garçons’ landscape print becomes even more maximal with an array of sparkling blooms.

Comme des Garçons dress, $2,565, Noir Kei Ninomiya shirt, $720 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay. Jewels by Alan Anderson brooch (on dress strap), $1,195 through jewelsbyalananderson.com. Erdem gold blossom brooch (on white shirt), $365, gold crystal bee brooch (below pink flower), $550 at Ssense. Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection brooch (pink flower), price on request through caroletanenbaum.com.

Prime placement

Open this photo in gallery

BRANDON TITARO/The Globe and Mail

Pins needn’t be confined to your lapel or chest. A grouping that snakes down a shirt’s button placket creates a whimsical scene.

Totême shirt, $445 at Holt Renfrew. Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection fruit vine brooch, price on request through caroletanenbaum.com. Jewels by Alan Anderson snake brooch, $695 through jewelsbyalananderson.com.

Photo assistant: Krysten Galang.

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

