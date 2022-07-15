“There’s nothing worse than realizing you’re out of something essential right when you need it most,” says Maria Desmarais. Alongside Charles Desmarais, she is co-founder and co-CEO of personal-care subscription service Athena Club, which recently launched its home-delivery services in Canada. To prevent you from running out of grooming essentials and making last-minute trips to the drugstore, Athena Club offers subscriptions for personal products including menstrual supplies, razors and body care that can be tailored to your frequency of use. “For instance, someone who shaves daily needs fresh blades more often than someone who shaves weekly,” Desmarais says. Subscriptions can also be adjusted, paused or cancelled from its website.

My recommendation: Netflix’s show The Home Edit taught me the concept of backstock, an extra stash of sundries such as diapers and cleaning supplies to keep on hand. That kind of extraneous storage simply isn’t a reality for many of us, especially if you live in a condo or shared space, which is where subscription services can really come in handy.

The Razor Kit, $9 through athenaclub.com.

Need some advice about your skin and hair care routines? Send your questions to ritual@globeandmail.com