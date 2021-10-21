 Skip to main content
Behind the seams: Ecologyst’s Victoria store pulls back the curtain on clothing manufacturing

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sustainable fashion brand Ecologyst is known for outdoor-inspired apparel.

James Jones/Handout

As a clothing company, Ecologyst has forged its own path. “A lot of what we do is so different from the norm in the clothing industry,” Rene Gauthier, founder and CEO, says. The sustainable fashion brand is known for outdoor-inspired apparel, including jackets, pants, tops and accessories, which are made with 100-per-cent natural and biodegradable materials such as organic cotton and merino wool.

With stores in Victoria and Whistler, B.C., Ecologyst opened a new headquarters, factory and shoppable showroom in Victoria last summer.

Ecologyst opened a new headquarters, factory and shoppable showroom in Victoria last summer.

James Jones/Handout

Housed in a former power station that dates to 1892, the space offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the apparel production process in person. “It’s been really lovely to have people come through and watch their eyes go wide because most of them have never seen clothing being made before,” Gauthier. says “We use it every single day, yet we’re really disconnected from it.”

To further boost awareness about the company and its environmental conservation efforts, the brand produces films through a sister company, Ecologyst Films. The most recent one is Before They Fall, a story about the logging of old-growth forests in British Columbia.

“The people that purchase from us are those that understand how to vote with their wallet and generally believe in doing whatever they can to protect the planet and conserve the environment,” Gauthier says.

Ecologyst Factory & Showroom, 2110 Store St., Victoria, 250-381-3178, ecologyst.com.

James Jones/Handout

Fisherman Sweater, $395.

James Jones/Handout

Fisherman Toque, $95.

James Jones/Handout

Merino Sweater, $345.

