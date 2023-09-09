Starry Night Glamping Gala in support of BGC Ottawa, Aug. 31, Ottawa

BGC Ottawa (formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa) took their fundraising efforts outdoors once again for the latest edition of their Starry Night Glamping Gala held Aug. 31. By night fall, the sold-out gathering had raised an impressive $500,000, funds which will support the organization’s services and programs which some 5,000 children and youth in the Ottawa area access annually at no cost. BGC Ottawa, which has operated since 1923, now has four main clubhouses (the gala was held on the lawn of the Tomlinson Family Foundation Clubhouse) and one annual summer camp, in addition to a number of satellite locations to best serve increasing demand. Michelle Taggart, vice-president of planning and land development for Tamarack Homes and Tartan Homes, returned as co-chair of the gala, alongside Smith & Reid Insurance president Jeffrey Smith. Among the 500-or-so guests in attendance: Michael Mrak and his sister Liza Mrak of Mark Motors Group, which served as the night’s presenting sponsor; Ottawa-based Ojibwa hip-hop artist Cody Coyote, who performed; David Gilbert, president of event sponsor Paterson Group, and his wife Erin; gala committee members including restauranteur Chris Schlesak, Monica Singhal of Richcraft Homes, real estate agent Sarah Grand and Shopify’s Daniella Granzotto; and there of course too, was BGC Ottawa’s CEO Adam Joiner and its board chair Robyn Osgood.

OMEGA Seamaster Summer In Blue celebration, Aug. 22, Toronto

The previous week on the evening of Aug. 22, another soiree was happening en plain air, this time on the 44th floor of Toronto’s Bisha Hotel. Kost, a rooftop restaurant, and its stellar views of the city were the backdrop for a party to launch Omega’s new lineup of Seamaster watches, a model beloved since its introduction some 75 years ago. This latest collection has one thing in common: an ocean-blue varnished dial, which naturally set the tone for the evening, with watch and fashion enthusiasts in attendance asked to dress to theme in their best summer blues. After remarks from the company’s Canada-based brand manager Hazem Sbayteh, National Ballet of Canada principal dancer, choreographer and general style setter Siphesihle November performed a piece adjacent to the rooftop pool. Later, it was DJs Jayemkayem and Freeza Chin who kept guests on their feet. Among them: social-justice platform Révolutionnaire co-founders Justice and Nia Faith; interior designer Jacques Dinel; drag performer Sheldon McIntosh (professionally known as Tynomi Banks); Bisha Hotel founder Charles Khabouth; and financier Lily Li.

