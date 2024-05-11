Biblio Bash supports Toronto Public Library and Can You Do Lunch? spotlights CANFAR

The Globe’s On The Scene column shines a light on philanthropic events across Canada.

Biblio Bash in support of the Toronto Public Library Foundation, April 25

The first of Toronto’s spring black-tie gatherings surpassed the $1-million mark in funds raised. Nearly $1.1-million, a record-setting sum, was brought in by the recent Biblio Bash, the Toronto Public Library Foundation’s marquee fundraising gala. The monies raised at this year’s gathering, which was co-chaired by Claire MacNamara and Global News anchor Farah Nasser, will support the expansion of TPL’s Newcomer Community Initiative, which provides welcome resources in some 40 languages. Now, with more funds, the initiative will expand its programs and services to include ones focused on financial literacy and support for new business entrepreneurs. Yours truly was a guest of event sponsor Ralph Lauren. Allen Bilston, who runs the brand’s recently opened Toronto shop, was across from me at dinner, and to my left was Michael Fraser, author of the book of poems titled The Day-Breakers. Fraser was one of 38 authors in attendance, each one the honoured guest at one of the tables of 10 that filled the first floor of the Toronto Reference Library. Behind me, being hosted by financier Moez Kassam and his wife, gala committee member Marissa, was Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and nearby at the tables hosted by sponsors including Mantella Corp., Dream and presenting sponsor Fitzrovia were authors including Mark Sakamoto, Joshua Knelman and Evelyn Chick.

Open this photo in gallery: Claire MacNamara, Ali Hassan and Farah Nasser.Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Vickery Bowles, City Librarian.Handout

Open this photo in gallery: D.M. Bradford, Carley Fortune and Joshua Knelman.Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Alison Lawler-Dean and Alison Currie.Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Laura Tamblyn Watts and Moez Kassam.Handout

Can You Do Lunch? In support of CANFAR, May 3

The following week, the 12th edition of the afternoon fundraiser Can You Do Lunch? was taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. The event was conceived by philanthropist Janice O’Born to serve as the more educational and discursive daytime spring counterpoint to CANFAR’s splashy Bloor Street Entertains, which is staged in the fall. The afternoon highlights the stories of those living with HIV and features panel discussions with sector experts. This year it was Juno award-winning singer Jully Black, who performed, and philanthropist Salah Bachir, who spoke of his decades-long commitment to the cause. This year’s lunch, co-chaired by Gallant Law, Andrea Anders and CANFAR ambassador Muluba Habanyama, underscored the need for equitable access to HIV prevention, treatment and care for African, Caribbean and Black people, Indigenous people, racialized women, as well as those who use substances and inject drugs. Alex Filiatrault, CANFAR’s CEO, was my host, and across from me at lunch was the aforementioned co-chair Habanyama, to my left was Tiffany & Co.’s new Canadian managing director Cyril Arpin, to my right were real estate pros Armin Yousefi and Christian Vermast, and nearby was Al Ramsay, vice-president and head, 2SLGBTQ+ & Black Customer Segments at TD. By the time dessert was served, the gathering had raised nearly $300,000 for the cause.

Open this photo in gallery: Jane Tattersall, Gallant Law and Alison Dalglish-Pottow.Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Former lieutenant-governor of Ontario, Elizabeth Dowdeswell, CYDL Founder Janice O'Born and jazz legend Molly Johnson.Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Jully Black and CYDL Co-Chair Muluba Habanyama.Handout