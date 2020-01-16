 Skip to main content

Style

Register
AdChoices

Biodegradable wipes help cleanse skin without the waste

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Over the past few years, wet wipes have migrated from diaper bags into cosmetics kits as a tool for easy and effective makeup removal. Made of synthetic materials and taking decades to decompose, the convenience of these single-use wipes, even some of those claiming to be flushable, comes at a pretty high cost to both the environment and urban infrastructures. In Britain, for example, the 2016 Great British Beach Clean found 14 wet wipes for every 100 metres of coastline. The following year, workers in London’s sewage network discovered them in the infamous fatberg, an atrocious mass of congealed fat, wet wipes and diapers weighing some 130 tonnes.

Retailers and brands alike are taking steps to help guide consumers to more sustainable practices and products. Leading the way across the pond is Selfridges, which removed single-use, plastic-based beauty wipes from its shelves in November. An alternate to these synthetic towelettes are wipes made of biodegradable fibres available from brands such as Kaia Naturals, Beautycounter, Yes To and more. This month, Almay launches its first biodegradable makeup-up removing wipes, which are also fragrance-free and hypoallergenic. Bear in mind that it’s critical to dispose of the wipes properly in your compost or green bin. Otherwise, the natural biodegradation process won’t happen.

Open this photo in gallery

Almay Biodegradable Longwear Make Up Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $10.49 at drugstores and mass retailers.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies