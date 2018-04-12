Bold belts and bling among top fashion trends this spring





FANCY FEET

Pick shoes in bold hues and don’t be afraid to keep wearing your brighter boots into warmer weather, especially if they‘re ankle height.

MSGM blazer, $815, trousers, $550 at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com). Top, $49.90 at Zara (zara.com). Jenny Bird earrings, $95 through jenny-bird.ca. Brooch, $50 at Banana Republic (bananarepublic.com). Boots, $208 at L’Intervalle (lintervalleshoes.com).

SHAPE SHIFT



After decades of ubiquitous “it” bags, this spring is the moment to search out a satchel that’s uniquely your own – ideally with a geometric form.

Top, $305, trousers, $305 at Maje (maje.com). Staud bag, $375 through staud.clothing. Cult Gaia earrings, $120 at Intermix (intermixonline.com).



THE BLING THING



Chandelier earrings, including both fine jewellery and costume baubles, aren’t just for evening any more. The also add a touch of whimsy to an otherwise practical work look.



Rixo dress, $675 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Western shirt, $39 at Zara (zara.com). Earrings, $95 at Banana Republic (bananarepublic.com). Vintage bolo necklace, price on request through caroletanenbaum.com.



TIE ONE ON



The latest 1980s trend to transition to contemporary fashion is the bold belt. Vintage shops are a great source for this accessory but you can also find new statement cinchers at all price points.



Frame blazer, $450 at Intermix (intermixonline.com). Acne Studios shirt, $510 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Jeans, $95 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com). Vintage Chanel belt, price on request, vintage Chanel earrings, price on request through caroletanenbaum.com.



HIGH SHINE



There’s something about satin right now. Blouses with a bit of sheen or an Oxford shirt updated in a slick fabric are the timeliest of tops.



Top, $245, trousers, $195 at Massimo Dutti (massimodutti.com). Biko x Andrew Coimbra earrings, $125 through (ilovebiko.com).



SUIT SUPPLY



Search out blazer and trouser sets in pastel tones. Smythe’s suits are cut from easy-wearing knits with a comfortable amount of stretch.



Smythe blazer, $695, trousers, $495 through shopsmythe.com. Sofie D’Hoore sweater, $850 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). Dickie, $59 at COS (cosstores.com). Mules, $168 at L’Intervalle (lintervalleshoes.com). Vintage brooches, all price on request through caroletanenbaum.com.



PRINTS CHARMING



Vintage florals are the dress motif du jour for both office-friendly and special occasion wear. For maximum effect, a wrap dress with a retro ruffle gives blossoms a boost.



Dress, $105, socks, $8 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com). Earrings, $74 at Banana Republic (bananarepublic.com). Rebekah Price bracelet, $235 through rebekahprice.com. Pumps, $158 at L’Intervalle (lintervalleshoes.com).



DARK MATTER



Denim in the inkiest of hues has replaced anything distressed, stone-washed or whiskered. And wearing jean on top and bottom works as long as you’re prepared for a few “Canadian tuxedo” quips from your co-workers.



Helmut Lang jacket, $485 at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com). Western shirt, $75, belt, $55 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay. Tibi skirt, $525 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Vintage bolo necklace, price on request through caroletanenbaum.com.



FRINGE BENEFIT



Mini and maxi lengths combine in a leather take on the fringe skirt. The most up-to-date way to style the piece is with sporty elements such as a glossy pair of trainers and a juicy hued windbreaker.



Red Valentino jacket, $795 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Shirt, $125 at COS (cosstores.com). Helmut Lang skirt, $980, Nike sneakers, $135 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). Jenny Bird earrings, $85 through jenny-bird.ca).



FRESH COAT



The trench is the year’s key piece of outerwear, but leave the more classic versions to soggy Brits and private eyes. Instead, look out for options in technical fabrics and unique details like drawstrings, oversized pockets and snaps.



Trench coat, $610 at Hunter (hunterboots.com). Veronique Leroy dress, $1,180 at Gaspard (gaspardshop.com). Shirt, $94.50 at Massimo Dutti (massimodutti.com). Fenty shoes, $205 at Footaction (footaction.ca).



Photography by Riley Stewart. Styling by Georgia Groom. Makeup, hair and nails by Wendy Rorong for Oribe/Dior Beauty/Plutino Group. Prop styling by James Reiger for P1M.ca.

