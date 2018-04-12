 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bold belts and bling among top fashion trends this spring

Bold belts and bling among top fashion trends this spring

Staff


Story continues below advertisement

FANCY FEET

Pick shoes in bold hues and don’t be afraid to keep wearing your brighter boots into warmer weather, especially if they‘re ankle height.

RILEY STEWART

MSGM blazer, $815, trousers, $550 at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com). Top, $49.90 at Zara (zara.com). Jenny Bird earrings, $95 through jenny-bird.ca. Brooch, $50 at Banana Republic (bananarepublic.com). Boots, $208 at L’Intervalle (lintervalleshoes.com).

SHAPE SHIFT

After decades of ubiquitous “it” bags, this spring is the moment to search out a satchel that’s uniquely your own – ideally with a geometric form.

RILEY STEWART

Top, $305, trousers, $305 at Maje (maje.com). Staud bag, $375 through staud.clothing. Cult Gaia earrings, $120 at Intermix (intermixonline.com).

THE BLING THING

Chandelier earrings, including both fine jewellery and costume baubles, aren’t just for evening any more. The also add a touch of whimsy to an otherwise practical work look.

RILEY STEWART

Rixo dress, $675 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Western shirt, $39 at Zara (zara.com). Earrings, $95 at Banana Republic (bananarepublic.com). Vintage bolo necklace, price on request through caroletanenbaum.com.

TIE ONE ON

The latest 1980s trend to transition to contemporary fashion is the bold belt. Vintage shops are a great source for this accessory but you can also find new statement cinchers at all price points.

Story continues below advertisement

RILEY STEWART

Frame blazer, $450 at Intermix (intermixonline.com). Acne Studios shirt, $510 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Jeans, $95 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com). Vintage Chanel belt, price on request, vintage Chanel earrings, price on request through caroletanenbaum.com.

HIGH SHINE

There’s something about satin right now. Blouses with a bit of sheen or an Oxford shirt updated in a slick fabric are the timeliest of tops.

RILEY STEWART

Top, $245, trousers, $195 at Massimo Dutti (massimodutti.com). Biko x Andrew Coimbra earrings, $125 through (ilovebiko.com).

SUIT SUPPLY

Search out blazer and trouser sets in pastel tones. Smythe’s suits are cut from easy-wearing knits with a comfortable amount of stretch.

RILEY STEWART

Smythe blazer, $695, trousers, $495 through shopsmythe.com. Sofie D’Hoore sweater, $850 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). Dickie, $59 at COS (cosstores.com). Mules, $168 at L’Intervalle (lintervalleshoes.com). Vintage brooches, all price on request through caroletanenbaum.com.

PRINTS CHARMING

Vintage florals are the dress motif du jour for both office-friendly and special occasion wear. For maximum effect, a wrap dress with a retro ruffle gives blossoms a boost.

Story continues below advertisement

RILEY STEWART

Dress, $105, socks, $8 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com). Earrings, $74 at Banana Republic (bananarepublic.com). Rebekah Price bracelet, $235 through rebekahprice.com. Pumps, $158 at L’Intervalle (lintervalleshoes.com).

DARK MATTER

Denim in the inkiest of hues has replaced anything distressed, stone-washed or whiskered. And wearing jean on top and bottom works as long as you’re prepared for a few “Canadian tuxedo” quips from your co-workers.

RILEY STEWART

Helmut Lang jacket, $485 at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com). Western shirt, $75, belt, $55 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay. Tibi skirt, $525 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Vintage bolo necklace, price on request through caroletanenbaum.com.

FRINGE BENEFIT

Mini and maxi lengths combine in a leather take on the fringe skirt. The most up-to-date way to style the piece is with sporty elements such as a glossy pair of trainers and a juicy hued windbreaker.

RILEY STEWART

Red Valentino jacket, $795 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Shirt, $125 at COS (cosstores.com). Helmut Lang skirt, $980, Nike sneakers, $135 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). Jenny Bird earrings, $85 through jenny-bird.ca).

FRESH COAT

The trench is the year’s key piece of outerwear, but leave the more classic versions to soggy Brits and private eyes. Instead, look out for options in technical fabrics and unique details like drawstrings, oversized pockets and snaps.

RILEY STEWART

Trench coat, $610 at Hunter (hunterboots.com). Veronique Leroy dress, $1,180 at Gaspard (gaspardshop.com). Shirt, $94.50 at Massimo Dutti (massimodutti.com). Fenty shoes, $205 at Footaction (footaction.ca).

Photography by Riley Stewart. Styling by Georgia Groom. Makeup, hair and nails by Wendy Rorong for Oribe/Dior Beauty/Plutino Group. Prop styling by James Reiger for P1M.ca.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.