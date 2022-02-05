Some of Bully Boy's most popular styles include the Brick and Billy bras.Handout

Vanessa Warrack started designing lingerie out of a personal desire for French style high-waisted underwear. “Twelve years ago, it was impossible to find,” she says. The co-founder of swimwear line Minnow Bathers, which Warrack runs alongside her best friend Karen Donaldson. Warrack spent some time during swimwear’s slower months to create her own lingerie and, in 2012, Bully Boy, her line of intimates, was born.

All of Bully Boy’s pieces are made-to-order in its downtown Toronto studio, which Warrack says cuts down significantly on waste. “We also offer a good size range, which is something we are constantly updating. And we are now designing front pouch panties to include all bodies.” Some of its most popular styles include the Brick and Billy bras as well as the 1980s-inspired Apricot thong. “The Brick is known for its centre cutout and it gives really great support for a large range of busts. The Billy is maybe our most comfortable bra, though it is sexy and easy at the same time,” Warrack says.

This year marks Bully Boy’s third dedicated Valentine’s Day collection, which Warrack describes as a wink to lingerie as costume. “There is a bit of French maid meets Little Bo Peep meets pin-up,” she says. On Feb. 14, Warrack sees lingerie as a moment to celebrate a partner or partake in some self-love. “Valentines is just a good reminder to reconnect with your body and what better way to do that then with a frilly bodysuit.”

Bully Boy, bullyboylingerie.com

Handout

The Honey Bra in black, $75, Lenny bow panties in Black, $55.

Handout

Candy bra in pink lace, $80, Candy thong in lace, $52.

Handout

Brick bra in denim, $95, Billy panties in denim, rust and brown, $55.

