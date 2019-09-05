Calgary’s The Livery Shop finds a new home in Inglewood

The Livery Shop has long been a destination in the revitalized neighbourhood of Inglewood, Calgary’s historic centre. Operating since 2014 in a historic barn, the store opened the doors to a brand-new building across the street in June.
According to general manager Makenzi Stoodley, it was their landlord who recognized that this bustling business needed more space. “She appreciated our vision and offered to build us a building across the street,” Stoodley explains.
The origins of the Livery Shop are equally collaborative. Two independent local businesses – Camp Brand Goods apparel and CoutuKitsch jewellery – signed a lease to share a workspace that would occasionally open for retail, and they ended up with a store that drew crowds to the neighbourhood. “It wasn’t supposed to be a functional storefront, but it got so popular that they weren’t able to shut down,” Stoodley says.
Their new home is reflective of their shared brand ethos and a collaboration with local firms including Modern Office and Salt Design. With a nod to its past, the modern building has a unique, peaked roof, evocative of the school house that originally stood on the spot. It also incorporates bricks that had been salvaged from the National Hotel and saved for the right project. Inside, tourists and locals alike visit to find a selection of ethically made clothing, accessories, apothecary goods and housewares.
“I like to say that we’re where new business meets small business meets big business,” Stoodley says. “Most people come in expecting just to shop and they get an experience instead.”
The Livery, 1119 10th Ave. SE, Calgary, 403-453-7711, theliveryshop.com.
Style news
On Sept. 7 and 8, Holt Renfrew is aiming to raise $200,000 for #knotonmyplanet, a charity initiative supporting the Elephant Crisis Fund. Limited-edition tote bags created by models Doutzen Kroes, Behati Prinsloo Levine and Anja Rubik will be offered as a gift with purchase to customers who spend $300 and up. Also on offer, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the cause: T-shirts, sweatshirts and socks featuring an elephant illustration by Melody Hansen from the brand Kotn, and a special hand-beaded bag from Loewe designer J.W. Anderson. For more information, visit holtrenfrew.com.
With ShopNK, Natasha Koifman, president and founder of Toronto public relations, artist management and digital agency NKPR, is bringing her expert eye into the world of retail. The e-commerce store is celebrating its launch with a physical pop-up during the Toronto International Film Festival at the annual IT House Rolling Stone Portrait Studio that NKPR hosts in collaboration with TV hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott. The offerings on the website are lifestyle focused and feature a shoppable editorial component. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to one of four charities chosen by guests when they check out. For more information, visit ShopNK.ca.
On Sept. 5, Uniqlo released its latest collaboration with Parisian chic icon Inès de la Fressange. The collection was inspired by De la Fressange’s winter vacations spent at Megève, a ski resort town in the French Alps known for its medieval streetscape and chalets and as the location where 1963’s Charade was filmed. This year’s line focuses on 1970s-era essentials such as argyle knits and relaxed outerwear, and also marks the first time that De la Fressange has included black in her Uniqlo pieces. For more information, visit uniqlo.com.
An art and design show has taken over an unusual Montreal venue. From now until Sept. 19, visit Objects in an Embassy by appointment at the former embassy to the Czech Republic at 1305 Pine Ave. W. With a focus on furniture, painting and sculpture, curators Chris Fusaro and Laura Azzalini sought to unite 24 local Canadian artists and designers to present their works in a collective setting. For more information and to book an appointment, contact Fusaro at chris@chrisfusaro.net.
Two media platforms with Canadian ties have recently made their own headlines. Founded in Toronto in 2011 by Stephanie Mark, Jake Rosenberg and Erin Kleinberg, style website The Coveteur has been acquired by Great Bowery, the New York-based parent company of multiple talent and photo licensing agencies. Across the pond, London’s The Financial Times (FT) and The Business of Fashion (BoF) have announced a collaborative partnership as the FT leads a new Series B investment round in the fashion industry platform. Lauded for its fashion industry reportage, BoF was founded in 2007 by Calgarian Imran Amed.