Scalp brushing is a technique where the scalp is dry brushed before shampooing. The goal is to exfoliate and remove excess buildup from styling products. According to Dr. Jeff Donovan, a certified dermatologist specializing in hair loss who is based in Whistler, B.C., there is no clear benefit to actively brushing your scalp. “The hair and scalp are delicate and precious and should be treated so,” he says, adding that he has never recommended scalp brushing to any of his patients.

Despite its popularity and recommendations online and on social media, Donovan points out that scalp brushing may create a false sense of hope that an issue can be solved when, in reality, you may actually be increasing hair breakage and scalp inflammation. “Dandruff, hair loss and itchiness should be treated with well-defined, evidenced-based means,” he says.

My recommendation: While I’ve never actively brushed my scalp with the intention of exfoliating or product residue, I do love a good scalp massage at the hair salon. The feeling of bristles when I brush my hair is a distant second and small joy in the mornings.

