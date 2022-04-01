Sophie Blumenthal

Repurposing materials is in Sophie Blumenthal’s DNA. Her father has been in the recycled scrap metal business since he was 17. It’s a career that Blumenthal has also stepped into alongside selling vintage furniture through the Instagram account @sbexchange. “Everything – from the furniture I sell and furnish my home with, to the metals and electronics I process at work, to my car and my clothes – is recycled.”

Splitting her time between Toronto, New York and Los Angeles, Blumenthal says her outfits always begin with her accessories, a highly personal collection of vintage pieces that includes her late aunt’s Chai pendant, a Rolex Day-Date wristwatch from 1962 and her engagement ring, a gold band inlayed with diamonds that dates to the 1970s. Her daily uniform consists of black Maison Margiela slacks, Raf Simons-era Calvin Klein boots (she has three pairs in different colours) and one of her favourite shirts, from Bode, 3 Women Co., Thom Browne or her local corner store. “I think with good accessories and the right shoe, you can wear a T-shirt from the dollar store and jeans and look polished.”

To Blumenthal, sustainability in fashion means investing in high-quality pieces that are pre-owned. “Our parents aren’t joking around when they say things just aren’t made like they used to be,” she says.

Sophie Blumenthal, photographed at DEN Los Angeles in Los Angeles, wears a 1970s vintage suede jacket with a Bode T-shirt, Gucci trousers and footwear by Raf Simons for Calvin Klein. Her wristwatch is a 1962 Rolex Day-Date and her vintage gold and diamond engagement ring dates back to the 1970s.