Canada’s first Richard Mille boutique is a high-rolling temple to wristwatches

Open this photo in gallery The Richard Mille boutique at 135 Yorkville Ave. in Toronto. LUCAS SCARFONE/Richard Mille

For the timepiece-obsessed sportsman, it’s hard to beat a ticker from Richard Mille. The Swiss brand is a regular on the wrists of some of the world’s top professional athletes, including tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who wore one while winning his 11th French Open in June. The red-and-yellow showstopper was a sensational homage to the flag of Nadal’s native Spain and comes with a price tag hovering above the US$700,000 mark.

Canadian fans of the brand are no less discerning in their tastes. At the opening party for a new Canadian location in September, guests arrived in Corvettes to sip Louis XIII cognac while exploring Mille’s premium wares. Located at the centre of Toronto’s posh Yorkville neighbourhood is Richard Mille’s first standalone store in the country, joining boutiques in swish locales such as Monaco and Hong Kong.

To ensure exclusivity, Richard Mille’s timepieces, such as the women’s RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman, are produced in small quantities. Launched as a limited suite of 10 variations, each red or white gold dial hand set with mother-of-pearl, onyx and diamonds was produced in just five pieces. The watches also stand out for their advanced technology. Take the RM 60-01 Regatta Flyback Chronograph, an 18-karat white gold and grade five titanium piece specifically designed for sailing regattas and competitions. It features a four-part case, which takes nearly 11 hours to manufacture.

Story continues below advertisement

And then comes an individual quality-control check, which takes another day.

All of this is before an individual quality-control check that takes another day.

Richard Mille, 135 Yorkville Ave., 2nd Floor, Toronto, 416-923-9889, richardmille.com.

Open this photo in gallery RM 60-01 Flyback Chronograph Regatta, price on request. Richard Mille

Open this photo in gallery RM 27-03 Rafael Nadal, price on request. Richard Mille

Open this photo in gallery RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman, price on request. Richard Mille

Style news

Swiss watchmaker Rado has announced a new global design competition being hosted for the first time in Canada. The Rado Star Prize is a collaboration with Toronto’s Interior Design Show (IDS) and will focus on the concept of “Design Inspired by Nature.” A jury comprised of IDS participants, Rado and members of Canada’s design community will select nine finalists and a winner, who will receive $5,000 to fund the production of their design concept. All finalists will have the opportunity to display their concepts at IDS in January, where a public winner will be selected through online voting at the end of the show. For more information, visit radostarprize.rado.com/canada.

For its latest designer collaboration, H&M has teamed up with Moschino, the much buzzed about Italian label led by American creative director Jeremy Scott. Available worldwide Nov. 8 in select H&M stores and online at hm.com, the Moschino X H&M collection is a playful celebration of friendship and positivity. “This is a loud and proud collection for everyone to share in the fun, no matter who you are or where you are from,” Ann-Sofie ­Johansson, H&M’s creative advisor said in a release from the brand. The graphic collection features pieces for all genders, shapes and sizes, including a graphic puffer for your fashionable four-legged friends.

On Nov. 3, Montreal art and fashion lovers will celebrate at Nuit Couture, the 58th edition of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Ball. For this not-to-be-missed fete, nine Quebec designers have been commissioned to each transform a banquet hall into a glimpse of their artistic world, a list that includes Philippe Dubuc, Denis Gagnon and Atelier New Regime. This year, the guest of honour is Aldo Group founder Aldo Bensadoun, a long-time champion of the Canadian creative community, with entertainment provided by the Group Cirque du Soleil and participation by a number of artists, collaborators and fashion and design students.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The American Apparel brand has announced its digital return to Canada. Beginning Nov. 1, Canadian consumers can log onto americanapparel.com/ca to shop the fall 2018 collection called “Back to Basics.” With a new ad campaign shot in and around Vancouver, the collection includes some of the brand’s much beloved classic styles, including T-shirts, metallic jeggings, bodysuits and hoodies, as well as new items like corduroy jackets and pleated skirts. After a high-profile bankruptcy that began in 2015, American Apparel was acquired by Canadian manufacturer Gildan in 2017, which relaunched the brand in the United States earlier this year.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.