Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards draw style enthusiasts from across the country

Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards, Toronto
The Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards, dubbed CAFA, held its fifth annual fashion pageant and award presentation in Toronto on April 20. In attendance were fashion enthusiasts from coast to coast who came dressed in their Canadian-made tulle and taffeta to celebrate the country’s top fashion makers, photo takers and industry movers and shakers. This year, Montreal was well represented, with the two top fashion trophies being awarded to creators from Quebec’s style capital: Atelier New Regime won for men’s wear and fashion veteran Marie Saint Pierre took home the top women’s wear award.
The outstanding achievement award was given to another Montrealer, Aldo Bensadoun, founder of shoe company Aldo Group, which also served as one of the evening’s sponsors. Sustainable denim line Triarchy was a big winner as well, taking home two awards including the Fashion Impact Award and the H&M-sponsored award in recognition of sustainability. Big names, including chanteuse Céline Dion’s photographer Petra Collins, stylist Karla Welch and Nadja Swarovski, who serves on the executive board of presenting sponsor Swarovski, were among the winners unable to accept their awards in person.
Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.