Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards draw style enthusiasts from across the country

Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards, Toronto

The Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards, dubbed CAFA, held its fifth annual fashion pageant and award presentation in Toronto on April 20. In attendance were fashion enthusiasts from coast to coast who came dressed in their Canadian-made tulle and taffeta to celebrate the country’s top fashion makers, photo takers and industry movers and shakers. This year, Montreal was well represented, with the two top fashion trophies being awarded to creators from Quebec’s style capital: Atelier New Regime won for men’s wear and fashion veteran Marie Saint Pierre took home the top women’s wear award.

The outstanding achievement award was given to another Montrealer, Aldo Bensadoun, founder of shoe company Aldo Group, which also served as one of the evening’s sponsors. Sustainable denim line Triarchy was a big winner as well, taking home two awards including the Fashion Impact Award and the H&M-sponsored award in recognition of sustainability. Big names, including chanteuse Céline Dion’s photographer Petra Collins, stylist Karla Welch and Nadja Swarovski, who serves on the executive board of presenting sponsor Swarovski, were among the winners unable to accept their awards in person.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.