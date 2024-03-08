Open this photo in gallery: Patagonia is an outdoor lover’s fever dream.ANDY AUSTIN/Handout

TRAVEL

Patagonia, or bust

Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park is an outdoor-lover’s fever dream: glaciers, forests, alpine lakes and eye-popping mountains. Hotel Las Torres, located within the park, is looking for volunteers to help restore and build scenic trails. Erosion and human traffic have taken their toll and the family-run ranch hotel is hoping to repair and shore up a new route during its low season. The hotel is offering 10 all-expenses paid trips to the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve for Canadians and U.S. citizens who are passionate about sustainability, willing to take on the trail work and ready to upload a video to social media about their ecotourism passions. Volun-tourism is offered year-round at Las Torres, which is located on an enormous ranch-turned-nature reserve and home to a large stable of horses. So when you tire of hiking, consider riding through Chilean Patagonia on horseback guided by a baqueano instead. Contest deadline is March 15. For more details, visit tools.lastorres.com/10-volunteers-for-10-days or lastorres.com. - Catherine Dawson March

STYLE

A spring-ready lucky charm

The cult fashion brand Ganni has been at the centre of this whimsical shift of Scandinavian style from clean and uniform to more bold, eclectic and mixed-pattern design. It’s no wonder that when the well-known Danish label meshes its maximalist edge with the minimalist values of celebrity-loved Canadian fine-jewellery brand Mejuri, something fresh is born. Their new jewellery collection, made of recycled sterling silver 18k gold vermeil, features their sleek four-leaf clover motif on hoop earrings, a ring, bracelet charm and necklace. “I love the playfulness of combining silver and gold,” says Ditte Reffstrup, creative director of Ganni, in a press release. The pieces are available online at mejuri.com and in-store. Pricing ranges from $128 to $648. - Aruna Dutt

HOME

Inside and out

In 1973, the Home Société Group’s hallmark brand Maison Corbeil was one of the first in Canada to fill the gap for European design. Since then, the Quebec-based company has made its mark with an assortment of contemporary styles. This year, they are expanding their footprint in Ontario with their first MUST stores in the province: one now open in Mississauga’s Heartland Town Centre, and another location set to open in downtown Toronto this April on Parliament Street. It will have made-in-Canada home essentials, furniture and accessories manufactured by local suppliers and artisans for the bedroom, kitchen and outdoors. Higher-end pieces from European brands such as Ligne Roset, Cattelan Italia and Kartell will be next-door at a new two-story Home Société. More details can be found at must.ca or homesociete.ca. - Aruna Dutt