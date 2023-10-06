These days of variable weather patterns and unpredictable temps, when it can be “sweater weather” in August and hot enough for shorts in October, it makes more sense than ever to take a seasonless approach to wardrobe building.

After all, medium-weight suiting can be worn to air conditioned offices year-round, and silky separates can be paired with puffers and thermals in colder months. Plus, why apply a single-season outlook to clothes when many of us continue to have flexible or hybrid work schedules and don’t need to dress for the office every day?

Outside the box: How to shop across gender lines

When you’re looking to build a wardrobe with longevity in mind, it can pay off to spend a little extra for premium fabrics and high-end flourishes that will help garments last longer, and be more resistant to wear and tear. After all, there is little savings in buying a cheaper garment that won’t keep its quality, shape or colour after a few washes.

With some advance planning – plus strategic layering and an eye toward colour co-ordination – your year-round fashion purchases can become timeless wardrobe essentials to be worn for years to come.

No. 1: Trench Coat

Look for a trench coat that’s made with a sturdy, waterproof or water-repellent cotton. Beyond that, you’ll want to try it on for fit and feel, keeping in mind whether you will be more likely to wear it belted or open, and leave enough wiggle room for layering it over chunky knits in the fall.

Uniqlo C women’s trench coat, $180 through uniqlo.com.

Mango men’s trench coat, $300 through mango.com.

No. 2: Leather Jacket

Leather jackets are an investment; classic cuts in timeless colours rarely get substantively marked down. But it’s one you can wear for a decade or more for work, play or a night out, and quality leather will only look better with age.

Roots women’s classic moto jacket, $998 through roots.com.

Coach men’s biker jacket, $1,090 through ca.coach.com.

No. 3: Midweight Suit

A well-fitting suit in a seasonless and natural fabric such as a lightweight wool or wool-blend is a workwear essential. A double-breasted jacket in a neutral colour offers flexibility this season and beyond because you can wear it with prints, patterns, bold colours and of course, neutrals.

COS women’s double-breasted wool blazer, $290 through COS stores or cos.com.

COS women’s low-rise tailored wool trousers, $225 through COS stores or cos.com.

Banana Republic men’s Clark wool-linen suit jacket, $450 through bananarepublic.com.

Banana Republic men’s Clark wool-linen suit pant, $220 through bananarepublic.com.

No. 4: Oversized Blazer

An easy way to dress up even your comfiest athleisure? A structured blazer with wide shoulders and a more formal peak lapel. These wool-blend, fully lined options are tailored to last, but you can find great oversized blazers at all price points.

Smythe women’s 90′s blazer, $795 through shopsmythe.ca.

Tiger of Sweden men’s Jareth blazer, $899 through tigerofsweden.com.

No. 5: Stylish Button-Down

These two shirts, from independent Canadian labels, offer a fashionable take on the standard button-down. They’re fun enough to wear with jeans, but made with a premium cotton that will work for formal outfits, too.

T. Line women’s Isabel shirt, $250 through shoptline.com.

3.Paradis Singing Birds men’s shirt, $468 through 3paradis.com.

No. 6: Lightweight Knit

Fine-knit sweaters in colours such as black, grey and navy are solid options, especially in cooler weather. But if your existing wardrobe has those neutrals covered, why not go for a colour that’s a bit more fun? Look for natural fibres such as wool and mohair, and blends that feel good on skin and with features such as breathability and durability.

Judith & Charles women’s Hampstead pullover, $350 through judithandcharles.com.

Boss men’s slim-fit rollneck sweater, $268 through hugoboss.com.

No. 7: Performance Tee

Offered in a range of hues, both of these classic T-shirts from Canadian brands are made with odour-resistant materials. The merino wool version also dries quickly, and can be worn on both cold and hot days.

Unbound women’s merino v-neck T-shirt, $118 through unboundmerino.com.

Reigning Champ men’s copper jersey T-shirt, $75 through reigningchamp.com.

No. 8: Breton Top

A striped Breton top, or marinière, is an iconic staple worn by Pablo Picasso, Coco Chanel, Brigitte Bardot and more. If you already have one in the classic navy-and-white combination, consider new colourways or a slightly different fit or weight of fabric.

Everlane women’s long-sleeve mariner tee, $111 through everlane.com.

Saint James men’s Breton top, $119 through altitude-sports.com.

No. 9: Blue Jeans

Distressed, overdyed and embellished denim can be fun. But for longevity, choose a medium or dark-blue wash in a vintage-inspired fit. The relaxed tapered look has been spotted since the fifties (think Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando) and wider-leg jeans have been popular since the sixties (think Jimi Hendrix and Twiggy).

Citizens of Humanity women’s Anina wide-leg jeans, $358 through holtrenfrew.com.

Levi’s men’s 550 ‘92 relaxed taper fit, $100 through levi.com.

No. 10: Utility Pants

Cargo pants are back in fashion. Whether you’re interested in a sleek, tailored version to wear to work or a baggier, more utilitarian pair with built-in storage, there are options to fit the bill.

Beaufille women’s Holt cargo trouser, $660 through beaufille.com.

Kotn men’s explorer pant, $160 through kotn.com.

No. 11: Pleated Trousers

Roomier pleated trousers offer a refreshing visual balance to the oversized jackets and coats we’re all gravitating to these days. The Babaton ones are available in many colours and short, regular and tall lengths.

Babaton women’s pleated pant, $148 through aritzia.com

Frank And Oak men’s pleated chino, $100 through frankandoak.com.

No. 12: Graphic Addition

Patterns add interest to wardrobe essentials year-round and a subtle yet large scale print is easy to pull off and style for varied occasions. Team it with denim or layer on your moto jacket for fall.

Silk Laundry women’s Sienna dress, $540 through silklaundry.ca

Ted Baker men’s Rialto shirt, $190 through tedbaker.com

No. 13: Statement Layer

If you already have a classic blazer, add a layer that stands out such as a sequin cardigan or a bomber jacket in a bright colour or a lively print. Both can be worn as a top layer, or under an oversized coat when it’s colder out.

Sandro women’s cropped sequin cardigan, $395 through sandro-paris.com.

H&M men’s bomber jacket, $114 through hm.com.

No. 14: Pinstripe Essential

Often associated with tailored suiting, pinstripe separates can add a polished element to your work-from-anywhere wardrobe, even when styled with a plain white T-shirt or classic button-down. Of course, if you want to go more formal, there’s always the option to wear your pinstripes head-to-toe.

Wilfred women’s Song skirt, $150 through aritzia.com.

J. Crew men’s cardigan sweater-vest, $407 through jcrew.com.

No. 15: Dressy Polo Knit

Sleek, more refined takes on the classic polo shirt can be worn under a blazer or with dress pants. Look for a slim-fit knit top in a silk, wool or cotton blend, which will look less sportif and more professional.

Vallier women’s Alvalade knit polo, $140 through altitude-sports.com.

Tilley men’s Pique Polo sweater, $160 through tilley.com.