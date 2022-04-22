Caravan and Company launched with bracelets made by women living in Mali, West Africa, who collect old flipflop sandals and melt them into jewellery.Handout

Following a move to New Brunswick, Erin Keatch was inspired to build a business that allowed her to connect with creative women from around the world. “I knew I wanted it to be focused on, as much as I can, supporting women makers and artisans,” she says. “There is that element of fast fashion that isn’t always the greatest. It’s certainly not to shame anyone, but I wanted to offer an alternative.” Born and raised in Winnipeg, Keatch had her own fashion label in Toronto, an experience that informed Caravan and Company, her new fashion retail business that specializes in stylish accessories and apparel at accessible prices.

Caravan and Company launched with bracelets made by women living in Mali, West Africa, who collect old flipflop sandals and melt them into jewellery. Keatch eventually expanded her site to include pieces like the tiger bag she commissioned from artist Margaux Carpentier that’s handmade in Colombia by the Indigenous tribe of Wayuu women and bestselling kaftans by Jennafer Grace, a designer based in San Diego who handmakes all of her pieces with limited-edition fabrics. “They’re super easy to wear,” Keatch says.

Last December, Keatch opened the doors to her first store in Dieppe. It’s decorated with personal touches such as Noguchi lighting, flooring inspired by Moroccan tiles and plenty of greenery set against a white backdrop to let her merchandise shine. “I wanted it to have an eclectic ambiance,” Keatch says.

Caravan and Company, 102-304 Rue Champlain, Dieppe, N.B., 647-974-4705

Jennafer Grace Pacifica Nera caftan, $210.

Caravan and Company Big Cat Tapizada tote, $210.

America & Beyond rose gold tote, $140.

