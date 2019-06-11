 Skip to main content

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson offers five Father's Day gift ideas

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson offers five Father’s Day gift ideas

Randi Bergman
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
The Globe and Mail

In the ever-expanding league of celebrity chefs, scarcely is there anyone as stylish as Marcus Samuelsson, the Ethiopian (by way of Sweden) star, who is known just as much for his cuisine as his colourful wardrobe. The chef, whose restaurants have dotted the globe since the opening of his Harlem eatery Red Rooster back in 2010, has mastered the art of the mixed print, something he often sports in his frequent television appearances on shows such as Top Chef, Chopped and, most recently, No Passports Required.

In May, he unveiled his latest restaurant, Marcus, inside Montreal’s new Four Seasons Hotel. “I used to visit [Montreal] to see my cousins, so I have a lot of childhood memories there,” the chef says. “[It] reminds me of home a lot. In Sweden, like in Montreal, many similar cooking techniques that I love are often used, like pickling and smoking.” As such, the restaurant will focus on local, seasonal ingredients with a sustainably sourced raw bar and plenty of vegetarian options. “We are also very big on great, vibrant live music,” he says.

For all his globetrotting, being a dad is of the utmost importance to Samuelsson, who frequently brings his son Zion along for the ride. “I love getting him involved in what I’m doing,” he says. "When I’m home, I turn off my phone and really try to be present and give my family my full attention.”

This Father’s Day, the Samuelsson family will likely spend time outdoors. “I really think time is the best gift you can give,” he says. For a list of more tangible gifts, keep reading.

Joseph Saraceno/The Globe and Mail

Harlem Candle Co. candle

“I love supporting local business, and this Harlem candle product is by someone who lives in Harlem, and I like the scent names given to each Harlem-theme candle.”

Savoy luxury candle, US$45 at Harlem Candle Company.

Eton botanical print shirt

“This brand is Swedish. Plus it fits me really well, and I like the print and colour patterns they use.”

Eton slim-fit botanical print shirt, $280 at Harry Rosen.

Tod’s loafers

“These are great and even better when I can pair the style with a pop of colour like blue or dark green.”

Tod’s suede loafers, $590 at Holt Renfrew.

Apple AirPods

“These are so useful for taking calls on the go, and since I’m on the go a lot, I always make sure I have these in my pocket.”

AirPods with wireless charging case, $269 at Apple.

Miles Davis autobiography

“Davis and Quincy Troupe – one of my favourite books.”

Miles: The Autobiography, $21 at Indigo.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
