Celebrity designer Brian Gluckstein’s top five tips for a patio refresh

“I treat the outdoors as an extension of my indoor space because I spend most of my time at home in the summer out there,” designer Brian Gluckstein says . “I designed my patio so that it feels like it’s divided into two different rooms: a dining area and a lounge area, which steps down to the pool area where I also have a few chaise lounges and lanterns for soft light at night.”
Gluckstein’s personal patio set up reflects much of the luxe yet liveable style he’s become synonymous with through his prestigious commissions (see: the $8-million presidential suite at Toronto’s Hazelton Hotel) and his accessible line of furnishings, GlucksteinHome. Now, he’s bringing that style to even more homes in his new role as home design ambassador for Hudson’s Bay. “I’ve been designing my collection for Hudson’s Bay for 15 years now and having a greater role as home design ambassador is a natural evolution for me,” he says. “I’m excited not only to continue to design my own collection, but to promote good design across the entire home category.”
Here, Gluckstein walks us through a few simple yet impactful ways to update your own patio. “Adding new accessories, such as pillows, throws, dinnerware, and lanterns, is the easiest way to freshen up your outdoor space every year,” he says. “It allows you to essentially have the same fun you have when you change up your seasonal wardrobe with current trends and colours.”
1. Candles
“We get light from the house and from the garden but I use a lot of candles in the immediate area and there’s such a romantic quality to candlelight.”
Skeem Design citronella candle, $60 at Bergo Designs.
2. Lanterns
“I use a lot of lanterns, especially at night because you want a soft light.”
GlucksteinHome glass lantern with top and votive holder, $21.99 at Hudson’s Bay.
3. Colourful books
“There’s nothing better than lounging on the patio with a great book.”
The Finer Things: Timeless Furniture, Textiles and Details, $79, Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine, $37.95 at Indigo.
4. Outdoor dinnerware
“You don’t want to use glass or breakable dinnerware outside. Outdoor tabletop has come a long way and these muted ombré pieces create a very stylish place setting.”
GlucksteinHome patterned dinner plate, $6.99, and hi-ball molded glass, $6.99 at Hudson’s Bay.
5. Lemon tree
“I always have lemon and lime trees in my garden. The fragrance when they bloom is wonderful and we always use the fruit.”
Lemon tree, $149.99 at Sheridan Nurseries.
