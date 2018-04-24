Celebrity DJ Steve Aoki shares his workout essentials

Open this photo in gallery Photograph by Joseph Saraceno; Prop Styling by Wilson Wong

Those with even the foggiest recollection of the late 2000s club scene would certainly be familiar with Steve Aoki, one of the most explosively successful DJs of the era. Known for his raucous live shows, his signature facial hair and his proclivity for tossing cake into crowds of fans, Aoki has continued to build his empire over the past decade.

Today, he’s one of the highest paid DJs in the world, playing more than 300 gigs a year, and collaborating with everyone from Migos to Louis Tomlinson. Through it all, he’s managed to become an influential fitness enthusiast, regularly sharing his Crossfit routines on Instagram and his popular workout playlist on Spotify. “My goal is always to connect with someone in a way that makes them feel good about themselves,” he says. “For me to do that, I have to be working out, being healthy, and meditating.”

Most recently, he’s spun his athletic prowess onto becoming the face of the new Asics “I Move Me” campaign and the inspiration behind the brand’s latest HyperGEL shoe. “I very rarely wear the same sneaker for fitness, running or hiking and shows, but I went into it with Asics being like, ‘I’m going to road test these things, do everything in them, and we’re going to make the best all performance shoe,’” he says. Here, he shares his essentials for working out on the go.

Open this photo in gallery Steve Aoki.

1. Asics HyperGEL

“These have become a totally all-purpose shoe for me.”

Asics hypergel-kenzen, $160 at Foot Locker.

2. Leggings

“I’m always topless, but I have these Asics leggings that I like to wear under my shorts.”

Asics reflection short, $79.99 and Asics ¾ baselayer tight $44.99, at Asics locations.

3. Apple Watch

“I always track my workouts, so I can see how I’m improving.”

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + cellular, 42mm space grey aluminum case with black sport band $559 at Apple.

4. Speaker

“I created my own workout mix [the Aoki bootcamp playlist] on Spotify which I Bluetooth to speakers on the road. It’s full of high-energy songs.”

Aukey soundtank bluetooth speaker, $43.99 on Amazon.

5. Foam roller

“I bring my foam roller wherever I go. It’s super important for recovery after an intense workout.”

Triggerpoint 12-inch foam roller, $25.99 at Sport Chek.

6. Preworkout shake

“A protein shake is my go-to before my workout so I can get a lot of protein into my system, easily. And then I’d go into a protein meal with fish or eggs, which helps me avoid eating crappy foods on the road.”

Vega One coconut almond protein powder, $41.59 at Noah’s Natural Foods.

