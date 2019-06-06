Chanel’s new Beauty Boutique houses what might be the most exclusive spa suite in Canada

It’s never been a better time to be a makeup addict. Adjacent to the Holt Renfrew Bloor Street flagship’s epic new Beauty Hall in Toronto, Chanel has opened a new Beauty Boutique, its first in Canada. Here, shoppers have access to exclusive makeup, fragrance and skin-care offerings, as well as a specialty selection of Chanel eyewear.
In true Chanel fashion, the space is decorated in black and white with gold accents. Revolving temporary displays bring seasonality to the boutique, such as a recent focus on the floral ingredients used in the house’s fragrance offerings, which had the store filled with blooms. In addition to stocking Chanel’s full library of scents, the boutique offers skin-care and cosmetics exclusives and high-tech features such as a virtual lipstick application – no swatching necessary.
Perhaps even more sought-after than the products on offer is an appointment at the boutique’s one private treatment room, which was inspired by Chanel au Ritz Spa in Paris. The menu includes facial treatments using products from its Le Lift, Le Blanc and Hydra Beauty ranges, as well as the ultra-luxurious Sublimage. Makeup applications are available post treatment or for special occasions. “Go with a pop colour like soft pink, coral or candy red on the lips and coat the upper and bottom lash lines with mascara to feel radiant, polished, not naked and confident to continue the day,” Julie Cusson, makeup artist for Chanel, recommends for your look postfacial. Or, simply slip on a new pair of sunglasses for instant, fresh faced chic.
Chanel Beauty Boutique, 50 Bloor St. W., Concourse Level, Toronto, 416-960-2937, chanel.com.
Style news
Two Britain-based beauty brands have recently announced new charitable and environmental initiatives. Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury will donate £1-million ($1.7-million) from the sales of her Hot Lips lipstick collection between 2019 and 2022 to Women for Women International, a non-profit organization that offers support to female survivors of war. Tackling the effect of single-use plastic waste, the Body Shop has partnered with Plastics For Change on two key initiatives that will see packaging being made from Community Trade Recycled Plastic and an in-store recycling program. To kick this off, the Body Shop is hosting a Vancouver Beach Clean-Up on June 8.
Media and entertainment company Refinery29 is bringing its live experiential event, 29Rooms: Expand Your Reality, to Toronto for its first international showing. Following events in New York and Los Angeles, stops on the tour also include Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and Washington. From Sept. 26 to Oct. 6, the festival of style, culture and creativity will take place at the Exhibition Place’s Queen Elizabeth Building. The event offers multisensory spaces and moments made in collaboration with artists, creators, causes and brands. City-specific installations with local artists will also be featured. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit 29rooms.com.
Canadian fashion retailer Addition Elle has announced that Andy Thê-Anh is its new design director. Born in Vietnam, Thê-Anh moved to Quebec as a teen and studied fashion design at LaSalle College and today has international recognition running his own fashion labels. His first collection for Addition Elle will be available beginning in spring 2020. To coincide with this brand evolution, Addition Elle has revamped its Carrefour Laval concept store in Laval, Que. In addition to Addition Elle’s own size-inclusive designs, the store carries extended sizing from brands that such as Levi’s, J Brand, Reebok, Champion and Body Glove.
A pair of Canadian retailers are welcoming some U.S.-based designers into their stores. Hudson’s Bay has teamed up with all-American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger on a limited-edition men’s-wear collection featuring the iconic Hudson’s Bay multistripe design on board shorts, zip-up sweaters, T-shirts, a baseball hat, fanny pack and a polo design, all available in stores beginning June 10. Toronto designer boutique TNT, meanwhile, is hosting Jonathan Simkhai’s first Toronto pop-up shop. Showcasing select pieces from his pre-fall 2019 collection, the Los Angeles-based designer will also be making a personal appearance at a private shopping party on June 13.