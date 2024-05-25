Council for Canadian American Relations holds biennial gala in New York City

Open this photo in gallery: From left to right: David Zwirner, Annabelle Selldorf, Glenn Lowry, Stan Douglas.Kennedy Pollard/Supplied

Council for Canadian American Relations Gala 2024, May 14, New York

A plethora of arts supporters, museum directors and artists from both sides of the Canada and United States border gathered May 14 in New York for the biennial gala held by the Council for Canadian American Relations. Formed in 1972 by the late philanthropist Bluma Appel, and with the help of David Rockefeller and former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, the U.S. non-profit, that’s recognized as a qualified donee by the Canada Revenue Agency, has been facilitating cross-border arts support ever since.

The council held its second annual Art With A Conscience program at the Museum of Modern Art on the morning of the gala, which aims to delve into topical issues and their intersection with the arts. This year, a panel featured architects Annabelle Selldorf and Brian Porter and the artist Faheem Majeed, who talked design, community engagement and the power of collaboration. A few hours later, the biennial gala was in full swing at the Metropolitan Club. The evening’s program recognized a handful of individuals whose contributions to the arts have been greatly felt on both sides of the border, including the aforementioned Selldorf, for her work on countless institutional and cultural projects including the gallery space of David Zwirner, who presented her with the award. In the audience was Stephan Jost, director of the Art Gallery of Ontario, where Selldorf alongside Diamond Schmitt (principal Donald Schmitt was in attendance) and Two Row Architect (aforementioned principal Brian Porter was also there) are tasked with designing the new 50,000-square-foot Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery. Glenn D. Lowry, a former head of the AGO, now director of MoMA, presented respective awards to the Vancouver-based film and photo-focused artist Stan Douglas, and philanthropist Pamela Joyner, of San Francisco, a leading collector of the work of Black artists. Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, introduced author Margaret Atwood, who sent remarks for her tribute award via video, while philanthropist Michael Audain of Vancouver, who serves on the CCAR board, introduced Rob Sobey, chairman of the Sobey Art Foundation, who was recognized for his leadership in the arts, namely for his work on the annual Sobey Art Award.

Yours truly was a guest at the table of James Burn, a partner at Brand Active and a member of the CCAR’s board of directors. To my right at dinner was London-based arts supporter Dasha Shenkman; and nearby were fellow supporters Salah Bachir and his husband, artist Jacob Yerex. Neighbouring were tables dotted with other CCAR board members including Nancy McCain (there with her husband, Bill Morneau); Vicki Heyman (there with her husband, former ambassador Bruce Heyman); Rosamond Ivey; and Arni Thorsteinson (there with his wife Susan Glass). Judy Ney (whose late husband Edward served as U.S. ambassador to Canada) and CIBC Wood Gundy’s Jay Smith served as the dinner chairs. Artists out included Kent Monkman, Eleanor King, Miles Greenberg and Kapwani Kiwanga, who represented Canada in Venice this year. Institutional directors there included Gaëtane Verna of the Wexner Center; Sasha Suda of the Philadelphia Museum of Art; Matthew Teitelbaum of Museum of Fine Arts Boston; Christopher Deacon of Ottawa’s National Arts Centre; and Jean-François Bélisle of Canada’s National Gallery. Also out was U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen, Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae and Tom Clark, Consul General of Canada in New York, who served as event emcee. The evening also raised money for a scholarship fund which supports the creative pursuits of young creatives on both sides of the border.

