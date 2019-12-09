 Skip to main content

Gift ideas for the skin-care enthusiast

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
The act of caring for your skin is more popular than ever, with the U.S. skin-care category growing by 13 per cent in 2018 according to the NPD Group. While a luxe jar of cream can give even the most hectic morning a glimmer of a spa day, these lotions and potions usually aren’t exactly cheap and cheerful.

Hence, the holidays are a great opportunity to treat the skin-care lover in your life. The big question is where to start. Chances are, if your loved one is into skin care, they’ll be happy to share details on their skin’s needs and which brands they like. If not, jot down the names of products they use every day or any special weekly treatments they like and seek the help of a professional at a store such as Sephora, Shoppers Drug Mart’s Beauty Boutique, a department store, speciality niche beauty shop or spa.

The way I see it, there are three approaches to giving this gift. The most foolproof one is to choose an old standby that you know they love. If they’re gung-ho for a certain brand, try a multiproduct set such as the AmorePacific Everyday Essential Kit, which has trial sizes of seven of its most beloved products. Or, go big with a lavish at-home treatment ritual, such as the new Armani Beauty Crema Nera Reviving Volcanic Mask.

The act of caring for your skin is more popular than ever.

AmorePacific Everyday Essentials Kit, $85 at Sephora (sephora.ca) and Nordstrom (nordstrom.com).

