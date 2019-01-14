Creative sparks fly at Toronto Film Critics gala, AGO Creative Minds conversation series

Toronto Film Critics Association Gala, Toronto

The Toronto Film Critics Association recently held its annual awards gala, which recognizes the best of the year’s films from Canada and beyond. While film heavyweights such as Roma director Alfonso Cuaron and actor Ethan Hawke were honoured with awards, the prizes for Canadian films and filmmakers remained a highlight of the Jan. 8 gathering. Writer-director Molly McGlynn won the $10,000 Stella Artois Jay Scott Prize for emerging artist; “This is a beacon to say that I’m on the right path,” McGlynn said during her acceptance speech. Actor Tantoo Cardinal nabbed the Technicolor Clyde Gilmour Award and bestowed her win’s $50,000 pay-it-forward prize in Technicolor services to writer-director and video artist Darlene Naponse.

The evening culminated with the announcement of the TFCA’s 2018 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award, which comes with a $100,000 prize, the richest such one here in Canada. It was presented to Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier for their film Anthropocene: The Human Epoch. In true Canadian form, the winners shared the big prize with runners-up Sadaf Boroughi, director of Ava, and Sofia Bohdanowicz, director of Maison Du Bonheur. Baichwal, a three-time TFCA award winner, donated her portion of the win to TIFF’s Share Her Journey cause, which is working toward gender parity for women in the film industry.

AGO Creative Minds, Toronto

Speaking of Baichwal, the filmmaker was among four panellists who populated the stage inside Koerner Hall in Toronto for the latest instalment of AGO Creative Minds, the must-attend conversation series, which this year focused on climate, the environment and their link to creativity and art. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental attorney, author and activist; sculptor Brian Jungen and author and journalist Tanya Talaga rounded out the panel. After the discussion, cocktails were enjoyed by the panellists and a handful of the initiative’s supporters, including series presenters Jonas and Lynda Prince, and Janice Price, head of the Banff Centre. Martha Wainwright, who opened the evening with a performance, and CBC’s Duncan McCue, who moderated the discussion, were also on-hand.

