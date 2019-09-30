 Skip to main content

Style Curly hair is finally getting some attention from the beauty world

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Curly hair is finally getting some attention from the beauty world

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Curly hair has its own distinct needs that are often ignored by the beauty industry. But mass brands such as Dove are increasing their offerings for naturally curly hair with targeted products. Recently, American actor Tracee Ellis Ross added her star power to Pattern, a new line of hair-care products designed to meet the needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured community.

Ross is joined by Toronto’s Sahar Saidi, the founder LUS Brands, which stands for “love ur self.” In an effort to look polished and presentable at work, Saidi would spend upward of 90 minutes on her hair and use as many as five different styling products to keep her curls hydrated. “I have very long, thick, curly hair. It’s just one big poof ball,” she says. It was this complicated and time-consuming routine that inspired her to create a simplified line of curly-hair care. “Curly hair tends to lose moisture a lot faster than straight hair,” she explains. While her goal was to have just one styling product for all curls, client feedback led to the creation of three styling options for wavy, curly and kinky-coily hair. Her deep conditioning treatment can be used by any hair type that needs some extra TLC.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

LUS Brands Love Ur Curls Deep Condition & Repair, $60 through lusbrands.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Live with style. We have a weekly Style newsletter on fashion and design trends, plus shopping tips and inspiration. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter