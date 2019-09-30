Curly hair is finally getting some attention from the beauty world

Curly hair has its own distinct needs that are often ignored by the beauty industry. But mass brands such as Dove are increasing their offerings for naturally curly hair with targeted products. Recently, American actor Tracee Ellis Ross added her star power to Pattern, a new line of hair-care products designed to meet the needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured community.
Ross is joined by Toronto’s Sahar Saidi, the founder LUS Brands, which stands for “love ur self.” In an effort to look polished and presentable at work, Saidi would spend upward of 90 minutes on her hair and use as many as five different styling products to keep her curls hydrated. “I have very long, thick, curly hair. It’s just one big poof ball,” she says. It was this complicated and time-consuming routine that inspired her to create a simplified line of curly-hair care. “Curly hair tends to lose moisture a lot faster than straight hair,” she explains. While her goal was to have just one styling product for all curls, client feedback led to the creation of three styling options for wavy, curly and kinky-coily hair. Her deep conditioning treatment can be used by any hair type that needs some extra TLC.
LUS Brands Love Ur Curls Deep Condition & Repair, $60 through lusbrands.com.
Live with style. We have a weekly Style newsletter on fashion and design trends, plus shopping tips and inspiration. Sign up today.