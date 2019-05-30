Danish waterproof clothing brand Rains makes Canadian debut in notoriously drizzly Vancouver

Vancouver is as famous for its rainy climate as it is for its outdoorsy lifestyle, a pairing that’s attracted international storm-apparel brand Rains to the city. “Vancouver in particular drives certain comparisons to our Scandinavian heritage, both in fashion as well as climate,” explains Philip Lotko, who co-founded the Copenhagen-based company in 2012. Rains designs waterproof clothing and accessories, marrying function with fashion in a uniquely Danish way. This West-Coast outpost marks its stand-alone retail debut in Canada.
The new Rains concept boutique is located in Vancouver’s Gastown, a neighbourhood that’s filled up with a coterie of independent shops, cafés and restaurants in recent years. The brand kept the space’s exterior façade, originally a barbershop, while the interior store design features Rains’ signature grey palette done in a clean and minimalist finish.
The main feature at the store is its selection of raincoats for men and women in a range of styles from traditional long jackets to belted coats and ponchos. Colours include traditional black, yellow and navy as well as options in pastel and holographic shades. The pre-fall Color Block capsule collection, launching this month, was inspired by streetwear styles of the 1980s and 90s. Fashion-forward fabrics come in matte, translucent and high-shine finishes. In addition to a wide selection of coats and jackets, find pants, shorts, and a plethora of bags, including backpacks, fanny packs and totes. Everything is waterproof, from the hats to the wallets. It’s the perfect place to get outfitted for your next Grouse Grind or a leisurely stroll through Stanley Park.
Rains Copenhagen, 227 Carrall St., Vancouver, 604-602-7166, rains.com.
Style news
This summer, Toronto’s Bayview Village Shopping Centre is hosting a series of events and welcoming new retailers. Throughout the month of June, a wedding-themed pop-up called “I do, I do, I do” is being held in partnership with Weddingbells magazine. Highlighting the latest in wedding trends, the pop-up kicks off on June 5 with Celebrity I Do’s, an event featuring Elaine (Lainey) Lui of LaineyGossip.com, Etalk and The Social with Weddingbells editor-in-chief Alison McGill. Opening this summer are beauty destination Sephora, Hammam Spa, a full-service co-ed day spa offering a hammam steam room and treatments, and the first Toronto location of the Goh Ballet Academy Canada.
Canadian airline Westjet has tapped two homegrown brands to develop cruelty-free amenity kits. Business class passengers on its new fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners will receive a vegan leather pouch by Montreal-based brand Matt & Nat, a pioneer in cruelty-free leather goods. Inside the pouch will be exclusive, travel-sized products by Toronto holistic skin-care and wellness brand Province Apothecary, including lip balm, an eye mask, hand and body lotion and a towelette. Each product is designed to protect skin from the harsh conditions of a long-haul flight.
The residents of Muskoka’s cottage country have a stylish new home outfitter. Hopson Grace, the Toronto-based niche retailer specializing in tableware and home accessories, has opened its second location at 103 Maple St. in Port Carling, Ont. The northern outpost will offer many of the same unique and exclusive brands sold in the original Rosedale-Summerhill boutique, which opened in 2015, with additional casual offerings selected with cottage living in mind. This includes shatter-free dinner and glassware, scented candles, beach towels and citronella burners. Hopson Grace Muskoka is open now through Thanksgiving weekend. For more information, visit hopsongrace.com.
Canadian contemporary accessory brand Lisa Corbo recently partnered with Los Angeles-based women’s-wear designer Jonathan Simkhai, creating a collection of jewellery to accompany his pre-spring 2020 collection. Presented at Sydney’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in May, the collection included three styles of ear cuffs, earrings and a chain belt, and will be available at Toronto boutique George C and online at lisacorbo.com. Meanwhile, actor and style icon Chloë Sevigny has partnered with Australian eyewear brand Warby Parker on a collection called Crystal Overlay. Available now, each style features a crystal face front stacked on top of a metal framework. For more information, visit warbyparker.com/crystal-overlay.