David Yurman recently revealed its renovated boutique at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto. Its Canadian flagship store has been refreshed to reflect the creative the vision of Evan Yurman, president, chief creative officer and son of founders’ David and Sybil Yurman, who has been working in the family business for two decades.

The store’s interior follows in the aesthetic footsteps of Yurman’s midtown Manhattan flagship, a three-storey space that was redesigned in 2019 by Evan and architect Michael Gabellini. The Yorkdale store incorporates a Cardoso stone, Bardiglio marble, white oak, nickel, custom rose gold plaster walls and a rose gold and stone façade. Furniture in the private shopping rooms is inspired by the Yurmans’ personal collections.

This spring, David Yurman continues to riff on its famous cable design with the introduction of the new Cable Edge collection. “After almost 40 years, the cable form remains our house signature, the heart of everything we do – changing, adapting, and evolving, but always a constant,” says Lee Tucker, head of merchandising, marketing and creative operations. “This year’s iteration is a new formation of our artistic signature. A modern interpretation for both men and women, the designs are crafted from recycled sterling silver or yellow gold with hand-set, ethically sourced diamonds.”

David Yurman Yorkdale, 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, 416-780-9598, davidyurman.com.

Cable Edge hoop earrings, $3,700.

Cable Edge open bracelet, $10,300.

Cable Edge cuff bracelet, $1,600.

