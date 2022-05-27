In the skin-care world, alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), such as lactic or glycolic acid, are included in creams and serums for their exfoliation benefits that can help with smoothing skin or fighting acne. Now, they’re being added to underarm products, like Drunk Elephant’s Sweet Pitti. It may seem confusing to add an active skin-care ingredient to deodorant, but it turns out that AHAs have the ability to inhibit the growth of odour-causing bacteria by lowering the area’s pH level.

Drunk Elephant founder and chief creative officer Tiffany Masterson says she had two reasons for wanting to create an acid-based deodorant. First was for the antibacterial properties, and second for the acidic pH level, which she says is less sensitizing to skin than a deodorant made with baking soda, which has a high alkaline pH. She chose to use mandelic acid, derived from almonds, because it’s “a very gentle AHA, making it appropriate for the delicate underarm area,” she says. “But it’s incredibly effective at killing bacteria while brightening, smoothing and helping unclog the follicles.”

My recommendation: The deodorant category has never been particularly fun or interesting and finding the right natural deodorant can involve a lot of unpleasant trial and error. Sweet Pitti has a rich, cream-like texture thanks to the addition of shea butter and marula oil.

Handout

Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream, $21 at Sephora (sephora.ca).

