Designer Brian Gluckstein distracts clients with dreams of the spaces they’ll create on the other side of the pandemic

Gayle MacDonald
For Subscribers
Open this photo in gallery

Designer Brian Gluckstein.

Handout

If someone had told me a month ago that I’d be under house arrest, I would have said they were crazy. I could never understand people who worked from home. I’ve always needed the social interaction, the human interface, the camaraderie with both my staff and my clients. But, like everyone else, I’ve adjusted to the new normal.

Now I tell my partner I’m going to the office, usually about at 8:30 or 9, walk into the dining room, turn the lights on and get on Facetime or Zoom with my staff as well as my clients, many of whom are really stressed because they’ve had to lay employees off. I try to bring some levity into their lives and I hope our meetings are a bit of a diversion from what’s going on in the world. I like to think that’s the tonic they need at this time.

At meals, we put my laptop on the kitchen table and have dinner with friends – my sisters, our friends in Toronto, in New York and in Florida. We sometimes make the same meals and we always have wine. I think we’re going to continue this after because it’s a blast.

These days I’m using half my wardrobe and I only dress [in work attire] from the waist up. I have track pants and white sockettes on the bottom. It’s going to be so hard to get used to wearing pants that aren’t elastic or drawstring. I haven’t worn a belt in a month.

