 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Style

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Designer Lesley Hampton shows off her globetrotting style

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Designer Lesley Hampton says that her nomadic upbringing spent in Canada’s Arctic, Australia, England, Indonesia and New Caledonia was anchored by space for creativity and one crucial piece of equipment. “My mom, just like her mom, always had a sewing machine in our house,” she says. After studying art and art history at the University of Toronto, launching a fashion label in 2018 was a natural evolution.

A member of Temagami First Nation and now based in Toronto, Hampton has become as well known for giving back to her community as she has for her designs, which have been worn by television personality Elaine Lui to the Golden Globes and singer Lizzo. Hampton has partnered with organizations such as the Matriarch Movement and, in 2020, launched the Lesley Hampton Award in partnership with the Ontario Mining Association at the School of Fashion in the Faculty of Communications and Design at Ryerson University, which awards mentorship and $2,000 annually to a student.

It’s part of Hampton’s goal of decolonizing Euro-centric standards in the fashion industry, inspiring the next generation of Indigenous leaders and entrepreneurs and creating space for empowerment and representation in fashion and media. “The red carpets and celebrity dressing is very exciting but what I love most about what I do is to see a smile on your clients’ face when they wear our designs, or to see another Indigenous brand thrive following the path we laid out in the industry.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lesley Hampton, lesleyhampton.com.

Silhouette T-dress, $100.

Open this photo in gallery

Silhouette T-dress.

Handout

Belt bag, $120.

Open this photo in gallery

Belt bag.

Handout

Pleat wrap skirt, $550.

Open this photo in gallery

Pleat wrap skirt.

Handout

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies