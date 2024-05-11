Dining at the edge of space with Michelin-starred Chef Rasmus Munk

This is the weekly Style File, featuring what’s on the radar of The Globe’s Lifestyle desk – from travel to home and design, wellness, fashion or beauty. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

FOOD & DRINK

Open this photo in gallery: Michelin-starred Chef Rasmus Munk from restaurant Alchemist will host an immersive dining experience above 99 per cent of Earth's atmosphere, in Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune, the world's first carbon-neutral spaceship that is set to launch in 2025 from Florida.Space Perspective./Handout

Dining at the edge of space

Michelin-starred Chef Rasmus Munk is known for his mind-boggling, performance-immersed restaurant Alchemist, which The Globe has described as “akin to an unforgettable concert, or a leap from a propeller plane.” But Munk’s newest dining venture to launch in 2025 will be more out-of-this-world – on a six-hour journey into the stratosphere.

Open this photo in gallery: Rasmus Munk is known for his mind-boggling, performance-immersed restaurant Alchemist.Claes Bech Poulsen/Handout

SpaceVIP will host Munk’s dinner 100,000 feet above sea level in Spaceship Neptune, a pressurized capsule suspended from an enormous balloon, where travellers with $495,000 to spare can eat with a panoramic view of the sunrise through the “the largest windows ever flown to space,” according to Space Perspective’s press release.

“I want to highlight food as a common thread in our human existence, and it will be truly meaningful to serve it while gazing down at the Earth’s curvature,” said Munk, whose dramatic style of “holistic cuisine” incorporates art, theatre, science and tech to “create awareness about social and environmental issues.” This time, his dishes will tell the story of space exploration and its impact on society. For Space Perspective, founded by Taber MacCallum and Jane Poynter (who met as original crew members in Biosphere 2), this will be the first of their series of voyages curated by SpaceVIP in partnership with leading artists in their respective fields. – Aruna Dutt

TRAVEL

Open this photo in gallery: Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry opens on May 9.Handout

Bling fling

Discover a new set of crown jewels in New York this spring. Visitors to the American Museum of Natural History can oogle glittery treasures worn by some of hip-hop’s biggest stars and ponder the cultural influences of ornamentation such as Jay Z’s diamond-studded Roc-A-Fella medallion, the gold and diamond Jesus piece beloved by Notorious B.I.G. and Nicki Minaj’s blingy Barbie pendant.

British rapper Slick Rick (who once told The Guardian, “My jewels are my superhero suit,”) offered his custom crown for display. Many more gemstones and regalia worn by performers from the 1980s till today are on show, too, including pieces from Erykah Badu, A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg and Tyler, the Creator. Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip Hop Jewelry is included in the admission fee, the exhibit opens May 9 and runs until January 2025, located at 200 Central Park West. amnh.org – Catherine Dawson March

STYLE

Open this photo in gallery: Mave & Chez makes mules and flats that give women the all-day support they need.Handout

Loaf around

As former competitive dancers, best friends Victoria Marshman and Dani Kagan know better than most how important it is to take good care of our feet. So, when they realized there was a void in the market for stylish, ergonomically designed slippers they decided to launch a company, called Mave & Chez, which makes mules and flats that give women the all-day support they need. “Spending workdays from home in bare feet and flat, frumpy slippers can take a toll on your back, feet and overall well-being,” says Kagan. “That’s why we created Maves – to bring women supportive slippers that make them feel and look incredible.” The Toronto company has two styles – the classic loafer (the Audrey) and the half-back mule (the Maya) – which have washable insoles, arch support and rubber soles, suitable for at home and on the go. “Our goal is to inspire and empower women to invest in themselves, be bold and build a meaningful legacy,” says Marshman. The Toronto company – named after the co-founder’s grandmothers – has a variety of slipper colours and styles available through maveandchez.com and select boutiques in Toronto. Prices range from $185 to $210. – Gayle MacDonald