DJ Martin Solveig’s five summer party essentials

Open this photo in gallery DJ Martin Solveig.

As anyone with an Instagram account knows, summer travel has become glitzier, more globalized and just as much about a good party as it is a good photo. Ibiza has long been known as one of the centres of club life, and no one knows this more than Martin Solveig, a multiplatinum French DJ, producer and songwriter whose hits have become anthems of the famed Spanish island and beyond. “Communicating with people through my music in festivals and clubs is an exhilarating thing to do and gives me inspiration and energy,” he says. “There’s something about music and club life in Ibiza that is really specific and special.”

Solveig’s collaborations with everyone from Madonna to Dragonette have enshrined him in the hall of electronic dance music fame and this summer, he’s hit the charts again with My Love, a song that he’ll no doubt rock on tour through the rest of August.

Here, he shares his essentials to get a great party started.

1. Sennheiser headphones

"These headphones are my best friend, I’ve never used anything else."

Sennheiser HD25 professional DJ headphones, $199.95 through amazon.ca.

2. Balloons

“You always need balloons for a proper party.”

Balloon mega pack, $1.25 at Dollarama.

3. Bose speaker

"I always have this speaker with me everywhere. It’s super compact, has amazing sound and is perfect in every situation.”

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker, $249.99 at Best Buy.

4. Sunscreen

"Because outdoor parties during summer are the best.”

Coola Sport SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen in citrus mimosa, $48 at Holt Renfrew.

5. Sunglasses

“Sunglasses are one of the most important parts of my outfits, I always carry at least 10 pairs with me to fit the moment.”

Dior sunglasses, $395 at Holt Renfrew.

