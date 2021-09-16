 Skip to main content
Down to earth: Cool brown shades are autumn’s best nail polish hues

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
NEW NUDE

Gucci has debuted a line of vegan nail polishes that includes this pale rosy brown.

Gucci Vernis À Ongles high shine nail lacquer in Annabel Rose, $39 at Holt Renfrew and through sephora.com.

SMOKE SHOW

Chanel has a take on the trend that’s as chestnut chic as it gets.

Chanel Le Vernis in 905 Brun Fumé, $38 through chanel.com.

PRETTY IN PUCE

This soft tan from Essie’s fall collection is ideal for casual fall weekends.

Essie Nail Lacquer in Sound Check You Out, $11 at mass retailers, drug stores and through essie.ca.

MOCHA MOMENT

For a cosmetic pick-me-up, dip your tips in OPI’s coffee-like crème.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Espresso Your Inner Self, $13 at Trade Secrets and Chatters Salon (opi.com).

