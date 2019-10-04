Drag queen Shangela shares her beauty essentials for perfecting high performance makeup

“I always say that the most resourceful people in the world are drag queens,” D.J. (Shangela) Pierce says. “From treasure from trash, honey!” It’s early on a Saturday morning during Toronto’s Pride festival and the RuPaul’s Drag Race star has more energy than most spin instructors. She is in town to host a day of LGBTQ+ wedding ceremonies at a Skittles-sponsored rainbow chapel that’s so vibrant it could put Las Vegas to shame. “I’m a drag queen who loves colour and who loves love, so I was really thrilled when they invited me to be part of this,” she says.
The stint was just one of many on Shangela’s world tour, which last year involved several stops to promote her big screen debut in A Star Is Born alongside Lady Gaga. This year, she is putting in a bid to visit Antarctica and become the first drag queen to perform in all seven continents. “I never sit down!”
Here, she shares the essentials that travel the world in her beauty bag. Not pictured, fake lashes. “At least a size 101, 201 or 301 … the bigger the lash, the closer to yes gawd. … Halleloo!”
Skin primer
“Before I start painting, I like to use a primer. The MAC Skin Primer keeps my makeup nice and smooth during application and throughout the night. I can’t be having no creases up in this mug!”
MAC Cosmetics Prep+ Prime natural radiance, $49 at MAC (maccosmetics.ca).
Eyeshadow palette
“The new Alyssa Edwards eyeshadow palette has all the colours I need for a dainty daytime look or a sickening night debut.”
Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette by Anastasia Beverly Hills, $59 at Sephora (sephora.com).
Foundation
“For someone with darker hair in the beard area that likes to sometimes sprout during a 14-hour drag day, I must have a thick, yet smooth foundation. Dermablend gives the best full coverage for me of any product I’ve tried.”
Dermablend Flawless Creator Drops, $52 at Beauty Boutique by Shoppers Drug Mart (beauty.shoppersdrugmart.ca).
Brow pencil
“The brow pencil that keeps me [glam]!”
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $28 at Sephora (sephora.com).
Setting spray
“It locks my mug in for a long night of high-energy entertainment and fun.”
Urban Decay ‘All Nighter’ long lasting makeup setting spray, $40.50 at Beauty Boutique by Shoppers Drug Mart (beauty.shoppersdrugmart.ca).
