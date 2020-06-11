 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Style

Register
AdChoices

Easy does it: Men’s wear chills out for the summer

A new generation discovering tailored men’s wear seems more inclined to think of blazers and slacks as elements of a diverse, out-of-the-office wardrobe

Andrew Sardone, Randi Bergman, Bradley Whitehouse and Caitlin Agnew
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The men’s-wear tides had already started to turn before the pandemic completely changed the way we get dressed for the day. While designers will likely always create classic suits for those who enjoy the consistency and projected power of a corporate uniform, a new generation discovering tailored men’s wear seems more inclined to think of blazers and slacks as elements of a diverse, out-of-the-office wardrobe. For them, the delicate shades and more relaxed cuts of this summer’s options deliver the hint of novelty that’s redefining the suit.

Photography by Alexis Belhumeur-Coupal; styling by Nadia Pizzimenti

Blue mood

Open this photo in gallery

Alexis Belhumeur-Coupal/The Globe and Mail

An Acne topper juxtaposes an angular collar with a delicate shade of robin’s egg blue.

Story continues below advertisement

Acne jacket, US$1,650, trousers, US$950, sweater, price on request through acnestudios.com. Vintage pins, $300 to $350 through caroletanenbaum.com.

Uber rose

Open this photo in gallery

Alexis Belhumeur-Coupal/The Globe and Mail

Whether in a shirt layered under a blush suit or in a blazer itself, these new hues look best with a neutral in the mix.

On Tristan, left: Tibi jacket, $847, shirt, price on request through tibi.com. Necklace, $225 at David Yurman (davidyurman.com). On Reid, right: Hugo Boss suit, $1,395 at Boss (hugoboss.com). Theory shirt, $275, Paul Smith T-shirt, $250 at Simons (simons.ca).

Base layer

Open this photo in gallery

Alexis Belhumeur-Coupal/The Globe and Mail

Louis Vuitton offsets the muddy pastels of its spring collection with uniquely detailed jackets in greige.

On Reid, left: Jacket, $6,950, trousers, $1,590, shirt, $890, boots, $1,770 at Louis Vuitton (louisvuitton.com). On Tristan, right: Jacket, $4,800, trousers, $1,230, shirt, $870 at Louis Vuitton. Paul Smith boots, US$995 through paulsmith.com.

Feet first

Open this photo in gallery

Alexis Belhumeur-Coupal/The Globe and Mail

Pale tones can add a low key pop to accessories, such as the Easter egg tints of these classic loafers.

On Reid, left: Jacket and trousers, both price on request, sweater, $1,080 at Ermenegildo Zegna (zegna.ca). Loafers, $125 at Aldo (aldoshoes.com). On Tristan, right: Paul Smith jacket, US$1,500, trousers, US$540, shirt, US$250 through paulsmith.com. Loafers, $125 at Aldo.

Story continues below advertisement

Tied and dyed

Open this photo in gallery

Alexis Belhumeur-Coupal/The Globe and Mail

The sash has become a signature for Dior men’s wear. A dip-dye treatment adds a crafty touch to a refined look.

Jacket, $3,100, sash, $3,700, trousers, price on request, sweater, $1,450, boots, $830, socks, $260 at Dior (dior.com).

Grooming by Ronnie Tremblay for Dior Makeup/P1M.ca. Set design by Leanne Kelly for Plutino Group. Models: Tristan Cole at Elmer Olsen Model Management and Reid MacMaster at Elite Model Management. Styling assistant: Samantha Best. Set assistant: Megan MacQuarrie.

Swoosh factor

Nike’s Move to Zero line is its latest step in the direction of more sustainable sport’s gear

Open this photo in gallery

Nike's first Move to Zero capsule line includes a windbreaker hoodie and relaxed-fit joggers.

CAMPFIRE LLC/Courtesy of manufacturer

If the first half of 2020 was any indication, there’s a new urgency to innovate in the lifestyle space. Nike, which recently committed more than US$15-million to COVID-19 response efforts worldwide, has been taking stock of its outsized role in the future of fashion. Late last year, the brand announced Move to Zero, a sustainability initiative that includes the promise to power its facilities with renewable energy by 2025 while aiming to reduce the carbon emissions of its global supply chain by 30 per cent in time for 2030.

The project has also brought circular design processes to the forefront of Nike’s collections, including the first Move to Zero capsule line. Its pieces – including a windbreaker, hoodie and joggers in a relaxed fit – blend recycled polyester with sustainable cotton and waterless dying techniques. Each piece meets a 90 per cent or better pattern efficiency level, meaning that fabric waste is kept to a minimum and is often reused in other products.

Nike has been experimenting with this approach for two decades, first including recycled polyester in its uniforms for the Sydney Olympics in 2000. The material now accounts for 100 per cent of what athletes will wear on the playing field and what sports fans can find in stores across the globe come the Olympic games in Tokyo. With that event postponed to the summer of 2021, there’s a bit of extra time to continue exploring how performance clothing can push the fashion industry to do better.

For more information, visit nike.com.

– Randi Bergman

Built to last

Copper Bottom Swim reimagines the classic trunk

Open this photo in gallery

Copper Bottom Swim's patters are custom designed.

Courtesy of manufacturer

Copper Bottom Swim is on a mission to make a better pair of men’s trunks. “I kept hearing that swimsuits were poorly fitting, falling apart, itchy, slow to dry … the list goes on,” the brand’s founder Mercedes Prevost says. Tired of looking around the pool at tacky patterns and saggy styles, she decided to give guys an upgrade.

For starters, novelty prints were out. “You see a lot of ice cream cones, flamingoes and bananas, and I didn’t want to use something you would get sick of in one season,” Prevost says. Inspired by visits to the Croatian coast, the brand’s fresh patterns are custom designed, decreasing the chance of a dockside doppelganger.

Story continues below advertisement

Specs such as inseam length were fine-tuned for maximum comfort and the trunks are cut from high quality European polyester that’s smooth, stretchable and quick drying. The material is Oeko-Tex certified, which means it’s free from more than 100 harmful chemicals.

“We obsessed over finding a flattering cut,” Prevost says. “No board shorts allowed.” Sewed up by custom cycling gear specialists, the suits are made for moving. Small-scale production means they’re also stitched to last. The brand takes its name from an old term for ships with copper-plated hulls that could handle the wear and tear of the sea. “I have really encouraged my customer base to not overconsume,” Prevost says. “Which means maybe they buy one swimsuit and don’t buy another for another three years.”

For more information, visit copperbottomswim.com.

– Bradley Whitehouse

Hey good looking

New summer grooming picks help you put your best face forward

DOING IT RIGHT

Britain-based Doers of London takes an all-natural approach to getting ready to seize the day. Its balancing shampoo contains organic evening primrose oil to hydrate the scalp and hydrolysed wheat proteins to promote shine and volume in the hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Doers of London shampoo, $36 through doersoflondon.com.

NIGHT MOVES

A bottle of Aesop handwash by your sink is shorthand for good taste. The Australian brand’s new facial mask, meant to replenish malnourished and dehydrated complexions overnight, is Aesop’s sole skin-care launch of the calendar year.

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of manufacturer

Aesop Sublime Replenishing Night Masque, $165 through aesop.com.

MELLOW YELLOW

Italy’s Acqua di Parma is adding six hair products to its men’s Barbiere collection, including this lightweight defining cream. If its cheery yellow packaging doesn’t wake you up in the morning, Acqua di Parma’s signature Colonia scent will.

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of manufacturer

Acqua di Parma Defining Cream, $55 through holtrenfrew.com.

– Caitlin Agnew

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies