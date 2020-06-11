Easy does it: Men’s wear chills out for the summer

The men’s-wear tides had already started to turn before the pandemic completely changed the way we get dressed for the day. While designers will likely always create classic suits for those who enjoy the consistency and projected power of a corporate uniform, a new generation discovering tailored men’s wear seems more inclined to think of blazers and slacks as elements of a diverse, out-of-the-office wardrobe. For them, the delicate shades and more relaxed cuts of this summer’s options deliver the hint of novelty that’s redefining the suit.
Photography by Alexis Belhumeur-Coupal; styling by Nadia Pizzimenti
Blue mood
An Acne topper juxtaposes an angular collar with a delicate shade of robin’s egg blue.
Acne jacket, US$1,650, trousers, US$950, sweater, price on request through acnestudios.com. Vintage pins, $300 to $350 through caroletanenbaum.com.
Uber rose
Whether in a shirt layered under a blush suit or in a blazer itself, these new hues look best with a neutral in the mix.
On Tristan, left: Tibi jacket, $847, shirt, price on request through tibi.com. Necklace, $225 at David Yurman (davidyurman.com). On Reid, right: Hugo Boss suit, $1,395 at Boss (hugoboss.com). Theory shirt, $275, Paul Smith T-shirt, $250 at Simons (simons.ca).
Base layer
Louis Vuitton offsets the muddy pastels of its spring collection with uniquely detailed jackets in greige.
On Reid, left: Jacket, $6,950, trousers, $1,590, shirt, $890, boots, $1,770 at Louis Vuitton (louisvuitton.com). On Tristan, right: Jacket, $4,800, trousers, $1,230, shirt, $870 at Louis Vuitton. Paul Smith boots, US$995 through paulsmith.com.
Feet first
Pale tones can add a low key pop to accessories, such as the Easter egg tints of these classic loafers.
On Reid, left: Jacket and trousers, both price on request, sweater, $1,080 at Ermenegildo Zegna (zegna.ca). Loafers, $125 at Aldo (aldoshoes.com). On Tristan, right: Paul Smith jacket, US$1,500, trousers, US$540, shirt, US$250 through paulsmith.com. Loafers, $125 at Aldo.
Tied and dyed
The sash has become a signature for Dior men’s wear. A dip-dye treatment adds a crafty touch to a refined look.
Jacket, $3,100, sash, $3,700, trousers, price on request, sweater, $1,450, boots, $830, socks, $260 at Dior (dior.com).
Grooming by Ronnie Tremblay for Dior Makeup/P1M.ca. Set design by Leanne Kelly for Plutino Group. Models: Tristan Cole at Elmer Olsen Model Management and Reid MacMaster at Elite Model Management. Styling assistant: Samantha Best. Set assistant: Megan MacQuarrie.
Swoosh factor
Nike’s Move to Zero line is its latest step in the direction of more sustainable sport’s gear
If the first half of 2020 was any indication, there’s a new urgency to innovate in the lifestyle space. Nike, which recently committed more than US$15-million to COVID-19 response efforts worldwide, has been taking stock of its outsized role in the future of fashion. Late last year, the brand announced Move to Zero, a sustainability initiative that includes the promise to power its facilities with renewable energy by 2025 while aiming to reduce the carbon emissions of its global supply chain by 30 per cent in time for 2030.
The project has also brought circular design processes to the forefront of Nike’s collections, including the first Move to Zero capsule line. Its pieces – including a windbreaker, hoodie and joggers in a relaxed fit – blend recycled polyester with sustainable cotton and waterless dying techniques. Each piece meets a 90 per cent or better pattern efficiency level, meaning that fabric waste is kept to a minimum and is often reused in other products.
Nike has been experimenting with this approach for two decades, first including recycled polyester in its uniforms for the Sydney Olympics in 2000. The material now accounts for 100 per cent of what athletes will wear on the playing field and what sports fans can find in stores across the globe come the Olympic games in Tokyo. With that event postponed to the summer of 2021, there’s a bit of extra time to continue exploring how performance clothing can push the fashion industry to do better.
For more information, visit nike.com.
– Randi Bergman
Built to last
Copper Bottom Swim reimagines the classic trunk
Copper Bottom Swim is on a mission to make a better pair of men’s trunks. “I kept hearing that swimsuits were poorly fitting, falling apart, itchy, slow to dry … the list goes on,” the brand’s founder Mercedes Prevost says. Tired of looking around the pool at tacky patterns and saggy styles, she decided to give guys an upgrade.
For starters, novelty prints were out. “You see a lot of ice cream cones, flamingoes and bananas, and I didn’t want to use something you would get sick of in one season,” Prevost says. Inspired by visits to the Croatian coast, the brand’s fresh patterns are custom designed, decreasing the chance of a dockside doppelganger.
Specs such as inseam length were fine-tuned for maximum comfort and the trunks are cut from high quality European polyester that’s smooth, stretchable and quick drying. The material is Oeko-Tex certified, which means it’s free from more than 100 harmful chemicals.
“We obsessed over finding a flattering cut,” Prevost says. “No board shorts allowed.” Sewed up by custom cycling gear specialists, the suits are made for moving. Small-scale production means they’re also stitched to last. The brand takes its name from an old term for ships with copper-plated hulls that could handle the wear and tear of the sea. “I have really encouraged my customer base to not overconsume,” Prevost says. “Which means maybe they buy one swimsuit and don’t buy another for another three years.”
For more information, visit copperbottomswim.com.
– Bradley Whitehouse
Hey good looking
New summer grooming picks help you put your best face forward
DOING IT RIGHT
Britain-based Doers of London takes an all-natural approach to getting ready to seize the day. Its balancing shampoo contains organic evening primrose oil to hydrate the scalp and hydrolysed wheat proteins to promote shine and volume in the hair.
Doers of London shampoo, $36 through doersoflondon.com.
NIGHT MOVES
A bottle of Aesop handwash by your sink is shorthand for good taste. The Australian brand’s new facial mask, meant to replenish malnourished and dehydrated complexions overnight, is Aesop’s sole skin-care launch of the calendar year.
Aesop Sublime Replenishing Night Masque, $165 through aesop.com.
MELLOW YELLOW
Italy’s Acqua di Parma is adding six hair products to its men’s Barbiere collection, including this lightweight defining cream. If its cheery yellow packaging doesn’t wake you up in the morning, Acqua di Parma’s signature Colonia scent will.
Acqua di Parma Defining Cream, $55 through holtrenfrew.com.
– Caitlin Agnew
