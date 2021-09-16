 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Style

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Retail therapy: Ellie Mae opens flagship store to expand touch and feel clothes

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

For Ellie Mae Waters, designing clothing is a form of self-expression. “My personal life experience is what inspires me the most. It’s the most authentic thing that can inspire me,” says the creative director of seven-year-old women’s wear line Ellie Mae, which is designed and produced in Toronto. Equally inspiring for Waters is song. “I don’t think I’m ever in a room without music,” she says.

In August, Waters and her partner, Jeremy Wood-Ross, the brand’s CEO and sales director, expanded Ellie Mae from its loft-like studio space in downtown Toronto to open its first flagship store. Designed by interior designer Ashley Montgomery, the boutique is as much a reflection of Waters’s work process as it is her final product. “So much of my creative process has to do with a physical touching of the fabrics,” Waters says. “We wanted to bring that out as much as possible in the physical space.” In addition to tactile elements, Waters uncovered some of the space’s original architectural details to reveal its unique character. They’ve also added in a mix of vintage furniture to complement the serene colour palette of pink and white, as well as the selection of vintage clothing. “There’s not a lot of feelings that beat nostalgia for me, it just takes you to a happy place,” Waters says.

The fall collection, which Waters calls Magic Hour and features cozy knit sweaters and floral-print dresses, is equally evocative of feelings of contentment. “I crave those quiet moments of sunrises and sunsets,” Waters says.

Story continues below advertisement

Ellie Mae Studios, 1096 Yonge St., Toronto, 437-224-0904, elliemaestudios.com.

Open this photo in gallery

steven elphick/Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae Lloyd jacket, $645.

Open this photo in gallery

steven elphick/Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae Lana dress, $545.

Open this photo in gallery

steven elphick/Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae Luciana sweater, $475.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies