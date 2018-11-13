 Skip to main content

Style Evenings of wit and whimsy: Montreal, Vancouver galas raise funds for the arts

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Evenings of wit and whimsy: Montreal, Vancouver galas raise funds for the arts

Nolan Bryant
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Montreal Fine Arts Museum Annual Ball, Montreal

A record $1.5-million was raised on Nov. 3 at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts’s 58th annual ball, a black-tie gathering I consider one of Canada’s best. It perennially brims with whimsy and is stocked with connected culture connoisseurs and a flock of finance and fashion folk. For the MMFA, which self-finances nearly 60 per cent of its annual operating budget, this latest event was a fundraising coup and will allow the museum to continue to roll out impressive programs and must-see exhibitions. Speaking of fashion, this year’s do, titled Nuit Couture, celebrated Quebec’s rag-trade rulers: The work of nine local designers including Marie Saint Pierre, Helmer Joseph and Fecal Matter (I kid you not) served as the inspiration for the galleries-cum-dining-rooms, which hosted the nearly 950 in attendance. Handling co-president duties (the Quebec version of co-chairs) for the evening was Bio-K+ chief executive Isabèle Chevalier, Cirque du Soleil and Invest in Canada board chair Mitch Garber; and Mavrik Corp. president Mark Pathy. In keeping with the fashion theme, the evening concluded with a preview of Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, an exhibition curated by Thierry-Maxime Loriot, which opens at the MMFA in early March.

Open this photo in gallery

Steven Raj Bhaskaran and Hannah Rose Dalton, designers at Fecal Matter, Danielle Champagne and Thierry-Maxime Loriot.

Pierre Longtin

Open this photo in gallery

Nathalie Bondil and Nathalie Roy.

Jimmy Hamelin

Open this photo in gallery

Isabèle Chevalier and Christian Larose.

Jimmy Hamelin

Vancouver Public Library Foundation’s Beyond the Book Gala, Vancouver

A few weeks earlier and somewhat further west, the Vancouver Public Library Foundation held its inaugural Beyond the Book gala on Sept. 27. The evening, co-chaired by finance type John Montalbano and his wife, Dana, and OpenRoad Auto Group chief executive Christian Chia and his wife, Carol, raised north of a half-million dollars, funds that will support literacy and reading programming for children and teens across VPL’s 21 locations (which last year had 6.5 million visits) and the expansion of the Children’s Library. The soirée was given in a white tent erected for the evening atop the library’s just opened two-level rooftop expansion on the magnificent outdoor terrace designed by landscape architect Cornelia Hahn Oberlander.

Open this photo in gallery

John Montalbano and Christian Chia.

Kai Jacobson

Open this photo in gallery

Susan Knott and Kyla Epstein.

Martin Dee

Open this photo in gallery

Carol Chia.

Martin Dee

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019