Everything you need to celebrate – and remember – the upcoming royal wedding

If your invite to the highly anticipated marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19 has somehow been lost in the post, there’s still more than a few ways to regally mark the occasion. As is often the case when a monarchic event approaches, the market has been flooded with memorabilia, mementos and other assorted knick-knacks that capitalize on the occasion.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE

The official collection to celebrate the marriage of Harry and Meghan is made in Stoke-on-Trent and many pieces feature a decorative border inspired by the ironwork of the 13th-century Gilebertus door of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the couple will marry. The pillbox holds particular appeal.

Royal Collection Trust Pill Box, £35 (C$62.72) at royalcollection.org.uk/shop

DOLLED UP

Dress Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the paper-doll versions, in Blind Date and Safari Proposal outfits. This set includes a Union Jack to cut out and wave as if you were on the streets of Windsor.

Let’s Dress Harry and Meghan! The Royal Wedding Souvenir Cut Out Book, $9.49 through amazon.ca.

GINGER SNAP

For her ceramic offering, London-based artist Lucy Bryant was inspired by a mug made when Prince William and Kate Middleton got married that accidentally depicted Harry as the groom. Bryant chose to sub in musician Ed Sheeran on her twisted take because he’s a redhead and has a Royal connection — there’s speculation that the couple’s first dance together will be to Sheeran’s Shape of You.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Alternative Commemorative Royal Wedding Plate, C$46.63 through Etsy.com/ca/shop/ModernChintz

SMART COOKIES

The English will use any excuse for a cup of tea and a biscuit (of the crunchy, dunkable variety, not bready and soggy, please) and the Royal nuptials are no exception. What could be better than England’s favourite ginger made out of gingerbread?

The Royal Couple Jolly Gingers, £12 (C$21.50) each through Biscuiteers.com

ROYAL JEWELS

Toronto-based jewellery line Goldeen uses vintage brass nameplates to create personalized accessories with attitude (such as song-lyric bracelets saying, “Now we sip champagne when we thirsty”). The commemorative “Duke” and “Duchess” duo give standard “Mr.” and “Mrs.” paraphernalia a welcome refresh.

ID Bracelets, $50 each, at Tusk (facebook.come/shoptusk)

REGAL DECOR

Even before D-Day, no British celebration was complete without bunting. Play up the vintage charm with this version made in a village in the north of Bedfordshire, with Tudor-style navy-blue-and-gold lettering displaying the Royal couple’s initials and the date of the special day.

Royal Wedding Harry and Meghan 2018 Bunting Garland $46.45 through Etsy.com/ca/shop/OldhausVintage

CHINA SERVICE

Brits once used the tea towel to dry their finest china, but now it can be both decorative and practical. This commemorative option is 100-per-cent-cotton and screen printed in England, perfect for wiping your mugs with the Royal mugs.

Royal Wedding Fun Illustrated Harry & Meghan Tea Towel, $18.58 though Etsy.com/ca/shop/HouseofCally

GOLD PLATED

With the letters “H” and “M” embossed in platinum and 22-karat gold, these are plates fit for a king ( even though Harry is now sixth in line for the throne) . The hand-decorated collection also includes coasters, a teacup and saucer set, all decorated with roses, thistles, shamrocks and daffodils.

William Edwards Home Royal Wedding Commemorative Collection, from £15 through Williamedwardshome.co.uk

MUG SHOT

A good cup is a must for a nation of tea drinkers and Emma Bridgewater’s classic design in cream-coloured English Earthenware is especially covetable. Adorned with a vintage font, its blue and red accents pays homage to the Union Jack.

Emma Bridgewater Royal Wedding Harry & Meghan 1/2 Pint Mug, £19.95 (C$36) though Emmabridgewater.co.uk

CHEF’S CHOICE

If The Great British Bake Off is any indication, the English love whipping up some sweets to mark big celebrations. Handy, then, that U.K. designer Milly Green turns her charming quirky designs into a colourful cotton apron. Regardless of how you’re celebrating, your outfit will be somewhat appropriate.

Milly Green Meghan and Harry Apron, £25 (C$25) through johnlewis.com

BAG LADY

The Harrods two-handled wipe-clean shopper is a signature London souvenir from the Knightsbridge institution that houses a tribute to Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed. Ms. Markle herself often sports oversized grocery bags and this one will comfortably hold your Scotch eggs, pork pies and other Royal Wedding picnic essentials.

Harrods Royal Wedding Canvas Tote Bag, $64.95 through Harrods.com

CROWNING GLORY

Toronto’s Tips Nail Bar invites one to commemorate the Royal wedding with a nod to Markle’s perfectly manicured digits. Created by nail artist Naomi Misu, the themed design features tiny bunting, an “H” and “M” monogram and your very own miniature crown.

Meghan and Harry Monogram Mani, $75, at Tips Nail Bar.