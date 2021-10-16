Fall 2021 fashion trends contrast tough and tender

LAYERED TAKE

For Canadians, who can often experience all four seasons in the span of a day, taking a transitional approach to dressing is the best way to ease into fall. The trick is finding that perfect layering piece that works with a multitude of outfit combinations. This fall, an all-over printed turtleneck can be that garment. Pop a microprinted option under a cardigan à la Prada, or go bold with Dries Van Noten’s velvet floral take. The colourful frog print on this Rachel Antonoff top is especially delightful, and the light mesh material makes it easy to adapt for warm or cool days.

Rachel Antonoff turtleneck, $236 through shopfriendsofjenny.com.

Open this photo in gallery Rachel Antonoff turtleneck, $236 through shopfriendsofjenny.com. Handout

LONG FORM

I think it’s safe to say that many of us never want to see another sweatsuit again. For something just as cozy but reimagined for the world outside your door, a knit dress adds elegance and verve to your wardrobe. Gabriela Hearst’s copper-coloured dresses were paired with floor-length leather coats in the designer’s fall runway show, marrying comfort and sophistication. Ba&sh adds a voluminous sleeve to a long merino-wool sheath for a true 1970s look. Embrace that fashion era by pairing it with tall boots and a silk scarf.

Story continues below advertisement

Dress, $515 at Ba&sh (ba-sh.com).

Open this photo in gallery Dress, $515 at Ba&sh. Handout

SOLE MATES

Last year’s chunky boot is back with an update. Combat-style platform boots have proven their worth through one round of fall and winter by being as functional as they are fashionable. Bottega Veneta leads this trend with a colourful revamp of a military-inspired boot that features bold green soles and a chunky heel. Sorel livens up its Brex Chelsea bootie with a fire-engine-red base. Aldo takes a more neutral approach with a mix of the season’s go-to tone-on-tone combo: black and brown.

Boots, $130 at Aldo (aldoshoes.com).

Open this photo in gallery Boots, $130 at Aldo. Handout

POP STARS

The fall 2021 shows embraced a sense of optimism via a colour palette that is so bright, you can’t help but smile. Jacquemus’s autumn bags stood out in a spectrum of tangerine, shocking pink and candy-apple red. Canadian brand Wearshop offers similar pop with a pleated leather bucket bag in vibrant raspberry. Staud’s usually muted leathers are now complemented by more vibrant counterparts, including a multicoloured beaded handbag featuring all the shades of the rainbow.

Leather bag, $345 at wearshop.ca.

Open this photo in gallery Leather bag, $345 at wearshop.ca. Handout

VOLUME UP

Two essentials become one as the everyday tote adopts the quilted form of a puffer coat. Not one to shy away from an over-the-top look, Moncler’s insulated puffer bag mirrors the design of the brand’s signature padded outerwear. Want Les Essentials gives its O’Hare style a plush revamp with a leather body, while Ted Baker plays with subtle colour and print in a carryall that will easily take you through a winter getaway.

Leather bag, $795 at wantlesessentiels.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Leather bag, $795 at wantlesessentiels.com. Handout

RETRO APPEAL

The leather motorcycle jacket never goes out of style, and it’s hard to find a brand that hasn’t adopted this staple for fall. Hedi Slimane sent out an army of biker jackets at Celine Homme, each one complete with a multitude of zippers and clasps. An off-centre zipped option from Acne Studios features a belted waist and lambskin leather. Coach teams up with leather-jacket specialists Schott NYC for a perfectly worn-in vintage look that is undeniably cool.

Leather jacket, $1,600 at Coach (coach.com).

Open this photo in gallery Leather jacket, $1,600 at Coach. Handout

PURL PANACHE

Knitwear is being infused with geometric patterns woven into crewnecks, turtlenecks, cardigans and sweater vests. Dior’s painterly treatment stood out, paired with otherwise black and brown tailored looks during the brand’s fall runway presentation. A more subtle version came in the form of colourful space-inspired shapes from Canadian men’s-wear brand Poplin & Co., which designs all of its patterns in-house. Even traditional fair isle sweaters got amped up at Loewe, with alpine motifs magnified to the max.

Poplin & Co. sweater, $119 through GotStyle (gotstyle.com).

Open this photo in gallery Poplin & Co. sweater, $119 through GotStyle. Handout

TREAD HEAVILY

How many times can something be reinvented? When it comes to the loafer, the answer seems to be infinitely. The latest men’s-wear version will have you looking dapper, but still ready for any terrain with treading that is more commonly seen on boots. COS’s pair are on the dressier side, with black leather and chunky soles. Versace took the slip-on shoe to new heights with a logo-encrusted platform tread, and brands such as Camper and G.H Bass & Co. dialled up the colour with variations in burgundy and emerald green.

Loafers, US$225 at COS (cosstores.com).

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Loafers, US$225 at COS. Handout

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.