Fall men’s style guide: Watches, jewellery and clothing trends to look out for this season

Watches
Many luxury watch faces have ballooned to almost unwearable proportions, but for those looking for a more modestly sized timepiece – say, anything smaller than a dinner plate – relief is in sight. Clocking in at 39 millimetres is Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Master Ultra Thin Moon watch, which is described by the Swiss brand as “purity and nothing else.” Rolex’s 36-mm Datejust doesn’t need to be any bigger to command attention. Its timeless look and history (it was the first self-winding model to display the date) do the trick. The same goes for Cartier’s Santos-Dumont, which boasts a squared-off shape and exposed screws that lend a functionality to its design. Traditional doesn’t mean dull when it comes to Gucci’s skateboard-inspired grip watch, featuring a retro, 38-mm stainless-steel face. And the Forever Fendi watch blends classic and modern via a sleek “FF” logo bracelet and yellow luminescent details. Is smaller better? Only time will tell. – Nadia Pizzimenti
Santos-Dumont watch at Cartier.
Gucci Grip watch at Ssense.
Datejust 36 mm watch at Rolex.
Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin watch through mrporter.com.
Forever Fendi at Fendi.
Grooming
It wasn’t a dull razor but rather a dull experience that inspired Derrick Webb to rethink his morning shave. While on holiday in Switzerland, he found himself longing for a shave that was more aesthetically appealing than his supermarket blade. “It was really not possible then to find a razor which had a modern or contemporary look and feel about it,” he says. Upon returning home to England, Webb took his idea to technical designers. After a lot of research and development, he launched Bolin Webb in 2011.
Its first product was the R1, a sleek and sexy curved design inspired by the world of automotive racing. “The colours are painted by a partner of ours that specializes in high-end parts for the likes of Jaguar and Rolls Royce,” Webb says. “Nobody else does that.” Bolin Webb has since introduced new designs including the Prestige range, a collection made using top-of-the-line materials including 24-karat gold. Keeping with its car connection, Webb’s X1 Matte features the same flat texture that’s become so popular in automotive finishes.
With price points in the three figures, it may come as a surprise that each razor is made to be fitted with blades by Gillette. “People find the appeal of design and handling very attractive, but they don’t want to be worried about where they can get a replacement blade,” Webb says. “For us, to provide them with the Gillette connection is an easy solution. And we know, too, that Gillette manufactures a very good product.” – Caitlin Agnew
Bolin Webb X1 Matte razor, US$160 through bolinwebb.com.
Jewellery
No one rocks a ring like a rebel. Just ask the man behind Boyd Court, a Toronto-based men’s jewellery label forging finger bling that’s equal parts luxe and louche. “I always tried to look at rock stars from the 1960s and seventies and what they would wear,” says the brand’s founder and designer Taylor Hill. Working with gold and silver, and ethically sourced onyx and carnelian stones, he’s hand-making fine jewellery that’s polished without feeling too precious. A nostalgic vibe lends the handsome bands and signet rings the look of something you’ve owned forever but modern details make them fresh. Kind of like a slick cover of a classic. – Bradley Whitehouse
For more information, visit boydcourt.com.
Fashion
Crested blazers and tassel loafers may seem out of place in the streetwear era. But these labels are reinventing Ivy League style for a new generation
RALPH LAUREN
Leave it to the brand known for polo shirts and embroidered pastel trousers to revive the yacht club look for the 21st century. True to form, this fall’s Purple Label collection features velvet tuxedo jackets, soft wool overshirts and fair isle turtlenecks in sombre blacks and greys.
For more information, visit ralphlauren.com.
J.PRESS
Founded in New Haven, Conn., in 1902, J. Press is to sack suits as Yeezy is to baggy sweats. Aside from the reliable selection of colourful chinos, this fall’s collection is a timely reminder that any man can look good in corduroys and a toggle coat.
For more information, visit jpressonline.com.
DRAKE’S
Prep style’s roots lie across the pond in the halls of Oxford and the tailoring of Savile Row. Along with its colourful silk ties, Drake’s sartorial chore coats and unstructured double-breasted blazers represent a softer, British approach to the scholastic look. – Jeremy Freed
For more information, visit drakes.com.
