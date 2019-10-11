Fall’s knitwear looks have gone fisherman

Take it outside

Embrace the chill in the air by wearing your favourite new knit with other cozy and textured pieces.

Open this photo in gallery Royal Gilbert

Officine Générale shearling jacket, $3,375 through mrporter.com. Sweater, price on request, boots, $1,550 at Hermès. Corduroy trousers, $279 at Tiger of Sweden. Socks, stylist’s own.

Great catch

Amp up autumn layers by topping them off with Boss’s bold rain slicker.

Open this photo in gallery Royal Gilbert/The Globe and Mail

Boss coat, $1,295, turtleneck, $250, trousers, $298 at Hugo Boss. Blazer, $779 at Tiger of Sweden.

Float your boat

A chunky Margiela knit anchors Andrew Szewczyk’s convertible pieces including wader-like trousers and a bag that can also be worn as an apron.

Open this photo in gallery Royal Gilbert

Maison Margiela sweater, $1,245 at Ssense. Andrew Szewczyk overalls, $450, tote, $300 through andrewszewczyk.com. Boots, $180 at Hunter.

Twist nautical

The season’s signature Prada piece combines a classic crew neck with mohair faux fur accents at the shoulders.

Open this photo in gallery Royal Gilbert

Sweater, $2,610, trousers, $1,230, leather belt, price on request, nylon belt, price on request at Prada.

Bait and switch

Japan’s Sacai label is known for mixing contemporary details such as an oversized zipper with more crafty embellishments.

Open this photo in gallery Royal Gilbert

Sacai zip sweater, $1,130 through sacai.jp. Officine Générale turtleneck, $545 through unionmadegoods.com.

Line items

In addition to a cozy sweater, autumn’s more practical men’s-wear essentials include a technical jacket and staple black boots.

Open this photo in gallery Royal Gilbert

Coat, $899, toque, $79 at Tiger of Sweden. Blazer, price on request, scarf, $630 at Hermès. Officine Générale sweater, $540 through mrporter.com. Boss trousers, $298, boots, $698 at Hugo Boss.

Tackle tan

Favour camel turtlenecks that show off the twist and nap of the yarn.

Open this photo in gallery Royal Gilbert

Boss turtleneck, $775 at Hugo Boss. Vintage bag, stylist’s own.

Cast away

A jumper in basic black is elevated with the addition of a harness-style bag incorporating a pair of pockets.

Open this photo in gallery Royal Gilbert

Canada Goose Black Label sweater, $450 at Canada Goose. Trousers, price on request at Michael Kors. Harness, $5,000, bandana, $240 at Hermès. Toque, $79 at Tiger of Sweden. Grenson boots, $415 at Gravity Pope.

Reel talk

This season, your favourite sweater has a nubby texture and classic details like a ribbed collar and cuffs.

Open this photo in gallery Royal Gilbert

Maison Margiela sweater, $820 at Ssense. Vintage waders, stylist’s own.

Grooming by Caroline Levin for P1M.ca. Prop styling by Suzanne Campos for P1M.ca. Model: Alex Pierce at Plutino Models.

