This sleek personal blender features a powerful, 1,000W motor (which makes pulsing even frozen ingredients a breeze), and the blending vessel can be used for storage or as a to-go cup. Plus, it’s stylish enough to be left on the kitchen counter when not in use. Beast blender, $254.95 through crateandbarrel.ca.

Whether dad is a tea drinker or coffee fiend, he will appreciate the sweet sentiment of this matte glaze porcelain mug. Indigo You Are My Favourite Person mug, $14.99 through indigo.ca.

État de Choc’s chocolates are made in Montreal using traceable, bean-to-bar chocolate. Get dad a gift set featuring three of the company’s award-winning products. État de Choc Medal chocolate set, $44 through simons.ca.

Birdwatchers and explorers both can appreciate these compact, brightly coloured binoculars. This model is waterproof, ruggedly built and weighs less than 12 oz. Nocs Provisions Standard Issue waterproof binoculars, $120 through walrushome.com.

Sold by Goodee, a marketplace and Certified B Corp, this chic yet practical gift set includes an organic cotton apron and four handsome gardening tools made of stainless steel and walnut. Goodee The Harvest Edit, $215 through goodeeworld.com.

Pickleball enthusiasts can always use a new, stylish paddle. This Recess composite paddle features a classic tropical print and comes with a protective canvas case. Recess pickleball paddle, $117 through anthropologie.com.

For confident, fun-loving dads, consider a novelty print button-up, like this cotton-blend style by California label Brixton. There are even matching shorts and a matching hat available. Brixton Charter Print S/S woven shirt, $70 through ca.brixton.com.

Designed for all terrains, these waterproof shoes work equally well for day hikes, trail runs and excursions around town. They’re made in part with recycled materials, and weigh just 305 grams. On Cloudvista Waterproof shoes, $199.99 through on-running.com.

Gift dad a shampoo and conditioner set that’s mixed-to-order and custom-made to his hair type and preferences. Vegan, silicone-free, dye-free and fragrance-free formulations are all available. Prose The Essentials gift set, $74 through prose.com.

Released this past May, this refillable fragrance features refreshing notes of blackcurrant, cédrat, lemon and basil. Created by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, it’s the latest addition to Louis Vuitton’s popular California-inspired scent collection. Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill parfum de cologne, $370 for 100ml through louisvuitton.com.