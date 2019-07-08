Fergie shares her summer getaway style essentials

Rare is the star whose name has been made into an adjective. Even rarer is one who has made that descriptor a brand name for a line of shoes. But such is the case with Fergie, whose footwear lines, Fergie and Fergalicious, are inspired by her bold personal style.
Fergie needs no introduction. Her career, both as a solo artist and with the Black Eyed Peas, is decade-spanning. Similarly, her style has run the gamut from club kid to tomboy to glamazon, which is represented in her shoe collection through leopard-print pumps, studded booties and patterned espadrilles. “A lot of what I love to do is day-to-night and I feel like that is an inspiration for my collection now,” the singer says. “That’s just the modern woman’s lifestyle.”
It’s safe to assume that Fergie doesn’t take a lot of vacation time, but when she does, she looks forward to spending quality time with her son, Axl Jack. “I am not going to try to hide from it … I’m an over-packer,” she says. Here, however, she shares just five of her many vacation style picks.
Wedge espadrilles
“This pair is going to elongate your legs and make you feel just like a pampered queen on a vacation.”
Fergie ‘Belize’ wedge espadrilles, $150 at Hudson’s Bay.
Straw beach bag
“[You] got to have a big vacation bag that’s for by the pool, that can get wet and that goes with everything.”
Sensi Studio maxi striped tote, $382.58 at Shopbop.
Eight hour cream
“I just lather it onto my face, my hands, my elbows and my knees. It’s a great moisturizer for everything and a cult classic.”
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, $29 at Hudson’s Bay.
Foundation
“My Tom Ford foundation gives me an extra tan and it’s great. It’s a luxury item for sure.”
Tom Ford Traceless Perfecting Foundation in Tawny, $105 at Holt Renfrew.
Mirrored sunglasses
“Any pair of mirrored, reflective glasses because that way you can mirror where you’re at in your picture. You always want that memory on vacation.”
Dior DiorOrigins1 round sunglasses, $575 at Holt Renfrew.
