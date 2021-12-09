At Partaje, the goal is to accentuate special moments at home. A play on the French word for share, the brand creates items that we surround ourselves with while enjoying these moments, whether it’s a favourite throw blanket, a special scented candle or a cozy sweater. “Our home is our sanctuary and a place where we wanted to have all of our favourite things and enjoy all of these special moments,” says Anna LeMessurier, who co-founded the brand with Jonathan Frankel.

Partaje’s pieces are produced in the United Kingdom, British Columbia and Montreal by makers and artisans who prioritize sustainable operations and materials. Cashmere blankets are woven on traditional looms in Bristol and knits are all handmade in Wales. “It’s unbelievable when you actually see the types of weaves and the finishing and the soul and love. When you touch it in person, you really feel the essence of the product,” LeMessurier says.

The co-founders selected soft colours including pink, cream, mauve and grey, and natural materials to bring about a sense of relaxation as well as nostalgia. “We also really focused on how they make you feel or bring you to that sense of place that we all strive for with busy lives and time being so fleeting,” LeMessurier says.

Cashmere colour block cardigan in Sunset, $1,495.Handout

Cashmere ombré knit beanie in Birch Bark, $295.Handout