Sarah Alinia Ziazi, who created an original mural during our fashion shoot, talks about finding inspiration in female forms:

“I’m very focused on the female figure in my work. Not only because it is the most fun to draw, but because my representations of the female form are intersectional,” says Sarah Alinia Ziazi. The Chennai, India-born artist’s use of primary colours is also a social statement. “The importance of using primary colours is to be able to create any colour available, which ties into the real-life aspects of humanity and how those colours impact how we perceive ourselves in our skin every day – and how that reflects what we go through in daily situations.”

The art world is where Alinia Ziazi, who grew up in Toronto’s Scarborough suburb, always imagined herself ending up. “I’ve been doodling, drawing and sketching my whole life,” she says. “I’ve always wanted to be in a creative field, and there was never any doubt in my mind that I would do anything else.” Set on attending OCAD University since the ninth grade, Alinia Ziazi graduated from the school’s illustration program in 2017 and began her career, freelancing and receiving commissions for magazines and public installations.

Most recently, the 28-year-old created murals for the new Modern Wing at the Drake Hotel in Toronto’s west end. The project, titled Primary Idols, features the silhouettes of three women in red, blue and yellow. “There’s a lot of themes of self-acceptance in my work,” she says. “The mural I created shows primary colours coming together and providing a safe space for women.”

As an artist of both Indian and Persian descent, culture and fashion often blend together to inform Alinia Ziazi’s artistic sensibilities. Nature also inspires the artist. “If you look at a tree, its shape mirrors that of a woman,” she says. “[The movement of] objects help put me into the mindset of mixing and matching elements, and that’s all very inspiring to me.”

PALETTE CLEANSE

The Fendi collection was a remix of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s own interpretation of the Memphis aesthetic.

Dress, $3,150 at Fendi (fendi.com). Michelle Ross earrings, $184 through mnross.com. Maison Margiela shoes, $1,275 at The Bay (thebay.com).

FINE DETAILS

Chanel’s artisan atelier Lesage created the embroidered details on this lace dress’s cuffs.

Dress, earrings, shoes, price on request at Chanel (chanel.com).

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

To present her collection, Tanya Taylor took over the former East Hampton studio of abstract painter Elaine de Kooning.

Tanya Taylor blouse, $375, skirt, price on request through tanyataylor.com. Michelle Ross earrings, $205 through mnross.com. Proenza Schouler boots, $1,510 at The Bay (thebay.com).

PUPPET SHOW

Max Mara referenced Swiss sculptor Sophie Taeuber-Arp’s marionettes in the silhouettes of its knit pieces.

Dress, gloves, balaclava, price on request at Max Mara (maxmara.com.).

NEW LENS

Portraits from the 1990s by fashion photographer David Sims are tiled across this oversized Louis Vuitton rugby shirt.

Shirt, trousers, price on request at Louis Vuitton (louisvuitton.com).

IN BLOOM

Toronto Metropolitan University student Sara He called her 2022 grad collection Heterogenius. Looks such as this floral composition highlight her visual art background and playful approach to design.

Sara He skirt, top, price on request through @sarajewelhe on Instagram. House of Etiquette gloves, $85 through houseofetiquette.com. Yume Yume shoes, $350 through yumeyume.eu.

MESSAGE SERVICE

A Sacai T-shirt reads “Sheeple Zombies and Kool-Aid,” a statement penned by Japanese artist (and pop culture critic) Madsaki.

Sacai x Madsaki top, price on request through sacai.jp. Gilden T-shirt, $13.99 at Camp Connection (campstore.com). Junya Watanabe skirt, $2,410 at The Room at The Bay (thebay.com). Scarf, stylist’s own. Both shoes, $660 at WDLT119 (wdlt117.com). Socks, $12 at Simons (simons.ca).

STRING THEORY

Charles Lu’s dress embellished with a chain and punk tendrils showcase the designer’s appreciation for fashion artisanship.

Charles Lu dress, price on request through charles-lu.com. Michelle Ross ring, $286 through mnross.com. Yume Yume shoes, $450 through yumeyume.eu. Socks, $12 at Simons (simons.ca).

Makeup by Julie Cusson for Chanel using Rouge Allure lip colour in Dilemme, Sensation, Instinct and Alter Ego, and Noir Allure mascara in Noir (chanel.com). Hair by Kristjan Hayden for Cadre Artist Management. Nails by Nicole LeBlanc for Plutino Group. Model: Romy Nassar at Folio Montreal. Mural by Sarah Alinia Ziazi (sarahaz.com).