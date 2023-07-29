MOMENTUM Gala in support of Ballet BC, June 24, Vancouver

The second edition of MOMENTUM, the now gala held in support of Ballet BC, one of Canada’s foremost creation-based contemporary dance companies, was held June 24 in Vancouver. The city’s Rocky Mountaineer Station, a lofty light-filled space, was the backdrop for a cocktail reception, seated dinner and most importantly, a series of performances which highlighted the important and exciting work Ballet BC is renown for producing. Following the professional performances, those out to support the art form, including co-chairs Samantha Cunliffe and Julian Scott; and, had the chance to take to the still warm dance floor for a more freestyle. By night’s end, nearly $500,000 was raised, funds which will support the companies dancers, choreographers, a new HQ on Vancouver’s Granville Island and of course the annual season program, which this year, presented at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre and Bell Centre features four world premieres (plus Shahar Binyamini’s epic BOLERO X – a piece for a cast of 50). Also out: Laura Cundari, chair of the Ballet BC board and a partner at gala supporting sponsor Blakes; Founder and Board Member at Hootsuite Ryan Holmes and his partner Paola Castelo; Kim Spencer-Nairn, managing director of Ballet BC; artist Marie Khouri; philanthropist and Ballet BC board of directors Honorary Life Member Jane McLennan; and of course Ballet BC artistic director Medhi Walerski.

Open this photo in gallery: Ballet BC artists Emanuel Dostine and Kaylin Sturtevant perform at the BC Momentum gala.Four Eyes Portraits/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Ballet BC Artistic Director Medhi Walerski and Della McLaughlin at the BC Momentum gala.Four Eyes Portraits/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: BC Momentum gala co-chairs Samantha Cunliffe and Julian Scott.Four Eyes Portraits/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Artists of Ballet BC perform at the BC Momentum gala.Four Eyes Portraits/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Ryan Holmes, Poala Costelo, Marie Khouri at the BC Momentum gala.Four Eyes Portraits/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Sid Koshul at the BC Momentum gala.Four Eyes Portraits/Handout

The Gardiner Museum Hosts a Pair of Summertime Parties, June 7 & 15, Toronto

Toronto’s Gardiner Museum, one of North America’s great centres for ceramics and other clay based creations, held in the month of June, two separate fundraising events. Up first on the evening of June 7 was the preview gala for the 2023 International Ceramic Art Fair, a 10 day selling exhibition which bring together top ceramic works from leading galleries and artists the world over. Honorary committee members including Lynda Prince, Nancy Lockhart, Eleanor Shen and Kent Monkman alongside the museum’s recently appointed director and COO Gabrielle Peacock, were among them out. The following week, the museum was abuzz once again for the 2023 edition of SMASH, the museum’s decidedly next-generation fundraiser (hosted by its Young Patrons Council), which has, since it’s first event back in 2016, worked to engage the next generation of arts supporters, ceramic makers and collectors. On offer at this year’s SMASH, this year under the theme Solstice, was a ravishing installation that greeted guests by GUNNAR Floral and inside, a work by immersive and interactive multi-media installation artist El Ekeko done in collaboration with fellow installation artist Ashorii. Later, DJ Dre Ngozi presided over the music, and kept the crowd moving well after sunset. Ticket sales for the opening preview gala and SMASH support the Gardiner Museum’s Community Access Fund, which works to make clay programs available to communities in Toronto with limited access to arts education.

Open this photo in gallery: Andrea Bolley and DJ Dre Ngozi at SMASH.Ryan Emberley/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Michael Zoffranieri and Jon De Porter at SMASH.Ryan Emberley/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Nessa Lilly at SMASH.Ryan Emberley/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Kulin Matchhar, David Simmonds and Michael Liebrock at SMASH.Ryan Emberley/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Guests attend the 'Preview Gala'.George Pimentel Photography/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Sequoia Miller and Gabrielle Peacock at the 'Preview Gala'.George Pimentel Photography/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Tamara Rebanks, Susan Crocker and James Appleyard at the 'Preview Gala'.George Pimentel Photography/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: David and Yvonne Fleck at the 'Preview Gala'.George Pimentel Photography/Handout

Open this photo in gallery: Nancy Lockhart and Lynda Prince at the 'Preview Gala'.George Pimentel Photography/Handout